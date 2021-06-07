Million Dollar Beach reopens after one-day closure due to E. coli levels

LAKE GEORGE — Million Dollar Beach reopened on Sunday — one day after it was closed because of elevated levels of E. coli found in the water.

Department of Environmental Conservation officials announced in a tweet on Saturday that the popular beach was closed for swimming.

On Monday, the department said the elevated levels were likely due to recent heavy rains. DEC will continue to monitor the beach’s water quality.

This is the first time the beach was closed since 2020. A closure is triggered when samples find 235 E. coli colonies or more per 100 milliliters of water.

The beach is currently open to the public weekends only until June 19. Then it will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 6.

Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said state officials did not inform him about the closure.

“The first thing I read or heard about it was from the media,” he said.

He said his water superintendent happened to be visiting the beach with his wife and grandson when he saw it was closed.