Million Dollar Beach closed due to elevated E. coli levels

LAKE GEORGE — Million Dollar Beach was closed on Saturday after elevated levels of E. coli were discovered during sampling, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.

News of the closure came via a Saturday morning tweet from DEC, which encouraged visitors to plan their next “outdoor adventure” by visiting the department’s website.

“BE ADVISED: DEC is temporarily closing Lake George (Million Dollar) Beach to swimming today, Saturday June 5, after sampling found E. coli levels above standards. Check back tomorrow for status,” the tweet reads.

The state closes freshwater beaches when 235 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water are found.

DEC did not immediately return a message seeking additional information on the closure, including the potential source for the elevated E. coli levels and how drinking water would be impacted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The closure comes amid growing calls from residents and lawmakers to regulate septic systems around Lake George following the discovery of a harmful algal bloom last year near Assembly Point.