Milk prices finally rebounding for farmers

“It’s one step forward and two steps backward,” he said.

McMahon said he may add another 50 cows to his herd, though that will have to come after all expenses are paid.

“Even though we have been able to meet our expenses, there’s no money left to invest in the capital goods required to be successful,” he said.

McMahon is optimistic the price of milk will increase with the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — Mexico is the largest importer of U.S. milk — but he remains concerned about tariffs with China.

“I’m guardedly optimistic that 2020 could be a better year,” he said. “If we could get a couple years of $20 milk, we’d be in much better shape.”

Paul Fouts, owner of Fouts Farm in Groton, said New York’s increased minimum wage and overtime pay requirements for farms will also eat into profits.

“That raises your labor expenses quite a bit,” Fouts said, and he’s not sure if he’d expand in response.

For conditions to improve, Fouts said, farmers would need greater influence in how prices are set.

The USDA sets prices after farmers have delivered their milk.

“We’re very independent people and the way the system is set up is every man for himself,” Fouts said. “Until the rules change, we’re going to beat each other up.”

