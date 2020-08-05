Milk & Honey to close by month's end in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Milk & Honey, a small boutique located downtown, will close by the end of the month.
Ann Parrish, who owns the Exchange Street business, broke the news Tuesday via a post on the store's Facebook page.
"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing Milk & Honey will be closing by the end of the month. We appreciate all of your patronage, friendships and prayers. These have been difficult and challenging times for all. May God bless you all and keep you safe! You have been the heartbeat of my business," she wrote.
Parrish did not return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday.
Milk & Honey is the second Exchange Street business to close in recent months.
The Exchange Cafe shuttered its doors permanently back in April after opening in March 2019.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
