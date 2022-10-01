Miles of trucks hit the Northway in honor of Alex Bleickhardt

WILTON — Employees of towing companies, tree-cutting businesses and ambulance crews lined up their vehicles in the parking lot of the Wilton Mall early Saturday morning.

Truck drivers from across the state, joined by their families, attached American flags with a neon yellow stripe to their trucks in honor of Alex “Hillbilly” Bleickhardt, 33, who was recently killed by an alleged drunken driver while on the job.

Bleickhardt was killed after he was struck by a car driven by Justin P. Rodriguez, a repeat DWI offender with a revoked license.

Bleickhardt was servicing a disabled box-truck on the side of the Northway on Sept. 15 at around 10:41 p.m. and preparing to load it onto the tow truck when he was hit.

By 9:30 a.m., 80 trucks were already lined up for the procession from the mall to the northern location of TowAway LLC on Route 4 in Hudson Falls.

Bill Hafner, president of TowAway, said he loved to see people come together like this, but wished it was under better circumstances.

Hafner said the drive was organized in remembrance for Bleickhardt, but also as a reminder of the Move Over law, which was passed to protect drivers, police and first responders on the side of the road.

Hafner said of the 80-plus businesses that showed up, Bleickhardt had special connections to more than one.

“I know of at least six different entrucks here that Alex drove in the fleet for our various companies,” he said.

Tow trucks from Poughkeepsie, Syracuse and Utica made the trip out to honor the deceased driver.

Bleickhardt was with TowAway for four years and Hafner said he was just “a happy-go-lucky guy” who loved his dog, Moose, who has been adopted by another employee.

The procession hit the Northway with lights flashing at 11 a.m., led by six local and state police escorts. The line of trucks stretched from Exit 15 to Exit 16 and passed firemen standing at attention outside their trucks at U-turn pull-offs on the side of the road.