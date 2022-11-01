Mike Swan, Warren County treasurer since 2011, won't seek reelection

On Tuesday, Mike Swan announced he is retiring from his longtime position as treasurer of Warren County.

Swan said Jan. 1, 2024, would be his last day in office. After three terms as the treasurer, he has decided not to run for re-election.

“After 33 years with Warren County and 42 years of public service, I have decided not to run for another term as Warren County treasurer after my current term expires on Dec. 31, 2023. It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve the residents of Warren County for over three decades. My father always told me to leave things better than I found them, and that is exactly what I have done as treasurer,” Swan said in his announcement.

Swan said he was proudest of accomplishments that included:

Restoring the Warren County treasurer’s office role as a full-time independent advocate for the taxpayer.

Instituting a random audit program and enforcement policy to ensure a better and more accurate collection of occupancy tax.

Spearheading the effort to place the proceeds from the sale of Westmount Health Facility in Queensbury into a reserve fund to pay the legacy cost and ensure that, in the future, Warren County taxpayers will not be paying additional taxes for these expenses.

Saving the county $50,000 in annual banking fees by moving all of the county’s banking to a local bank.

Working with the Board of Supervisors to instate new budgeting procedures that improved the county’s bond rating, which saved thousands of dollars in interest payments.

Refinancing building bonds, saving the county $60,000 per year and $750,000 over the life of the bond.

Creating an environmental testing fund so that contaminated properties can be put back on the tax roll at no expense to the taxpayer.

Collecting over $2 million in outstanding debt to the county, including Department of Social Services liens.

Working proactively with all members of the Board of Superiors, regardless of their political affiliation.

Swan, a Republican, first served as Warren County director of Real Property Tax Services for 21 years before being elected treasurer in 2011.

“Thank you to the voters who elected me three times as your treasurer. To all who helped me throughout my career with Warren County, thank you, I could never have achieved the level of success I did without you. I will miss the job and the people. Most of all, thank you to my family for their steadfast support. Now it is time for me to open the next chapter in my life with them and enjoy retirement,” Swan said in closing.

Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, offered his comments regarding Swan's departure.

“Treasurer Swan has served Warren County very well during his tenure and we are very appreciative of all he has done for Warren County. We wish him the very best for a happy and healthy retirement,” he said.