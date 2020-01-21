Mighty cold, but no record

The mercury tumbled to 11 below zero at the National Weather Service reporting station at Warren County airport early Tuesday, short of a record but still among the coldest spots in the Northeast.

The reading was short of the record of 19 below zero, but several other spots around the region fell to 15 below or near to it.

The reading in Glens Falls fell to 9 below, but Whitehall hit 11 below and Fort Edward 10 below, according to the National Weather Service in Albany.

Old Forge was the coldest spot in the southern and central Adirondacks, with a low of 15 below. Raquette Lake wasn't far behind at 14 below.

The cold will moderate for the rest of the week, with highs hitting the 30s the rest of the work week, with the next chance of a storm coming Saturday, when most of the region is expected to see measurable snow lasting into Sunday.

