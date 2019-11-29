QUEENSBURY — After 20-some years of marriage, Teddy Kalisz knows his job is to hold his wife’s purse.
And on Thursday night, he even stood in line with her just before midnight in 31-degree weather outside the Coach outlet store for her to buy a new purse.
“I need a winter purse,” said his wife Laurie Kalisz. “And a wallet to match, of course.”
Kalisz said he often “wears” his wife’s purse while she shops.
“Not only that, I have to find her size and keep going back and forth to the rack to bring her clothes,” he said as they waited in line for the store to open.
Coach was the first stop for the Queensbury couple, who were looking to score 70 percent off at the handbag store.
While in line, they befriended Laurie Bromley of Wilton, who had been shopping since 2 p.m. Thursday. She was with her niece, Alyssa Hayes, whose boyfriend was laughing at her from inside their warm car. He did pop out to bring her some snacks while she waited in line at Coach.
“Oh, shoot, I’ve gone for 16, 18 hours at a time, when the stores used to be open all night,” Bromley said. “I loved that.”
Bromley said she loves the excitement of Black Friday shopping. It’s just fun, she said.
“And to meet people like us,” chimed in Teddy Kalisz.
You have free articles remaining.
Most of the outlet stores opened at midnight Thursday, with the exception of Old Navy, which started its Black Friday sales at 3 p.m. Thursday. Lines formed inside the Vera Bradley store across from Coach. One teenage boy carried his mother’s Vera Bradley items out of the store.
“That place was torture,” he uttered.
Some shoppers sat in their running vehicles, trying to stay warm, while others warmed up in the bathroom vestibules.
“It’s not freezing like I thought it would be waiting out here in the bitter cold,” said Jabari Williams of Saratoga.
Williams waited in line for 25 minutes outside the J.Crew outlet with his girlfriend. His mother, aunt and grandmother always took advantage of the Black Friday deals when he was growing up.
“But this is my first time Black Friday shopping,” said Williams.
Williams was hoping to buy himself a good pair of shoes at the Adidas outlet in the next plaza over.
“She’s here for J.Crew,” he said. “I’m here for the shoes.”
At midnight, store manager Aleksey Matyunenkov swung open the doors of the Lindt Chocolate Shop to the customers waiting outside for the "midnight madness" sale. Inside the store he offered free samples of the store’s famous truffles.
“We’re pretty low on the list on midnight shopping for most customers,” Matyunenkov said. “We get really busy around 9, 10 o’clock in the morning. We have the coffee bar in here so people come in here to re-energize and go right back out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.