Midday fire displaces family in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — Michael Berberian was at an orthodontist appointment Wednesday morning when he received a phone call that his upstairs bedroom of his Broadway home had caught fire.
He returned a short time later and found about three dozen first responders from four fire departments battling back flames, which by that point had engulfed the roof of the home located at 200 Broadway, just south of the Fort Edward Junior-Senior High School.
“I don’t know where my family is going to sleep,” Berberian said. “I’ve never had to deal with this kind of situation before.”
The cause of the fire is still unknown, though Berberian said there were no burning candles or anything else in the room that would have sparked the fire.
The room, he said, was full of items for his son, who is due on Nov. 9.
“I had literally everything for him in that room. His clothes, his basket, his changing table. Everything he needed, he had,” Berberian said. “That’s the worst part about it for me.”
Berberian said his parents where home at the time the fire broke out, but everyone made it out safely.
The structure suffered a partial roof collapse at one point, causing fire responders to sound the horns on their firetrucks as warning for firefighters to exit the structure. There were no reported injuries at the scene.
Support Local Journalism
Four people have been displaced by the fire including Berberian, his parents and younger sister.
A GoFundMe page seeking to raise funds for the Berberian family was launched while crews were still battling the blaze.
Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway, the officer on scene, said the fire was first reported shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Crews from Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Kingsbury and South Queensbury fire departments were still on scene just after 12:30 p.m., though the fire appeared contained by that point.
Curious neighbors lined the sidewalks adjacent to the property as crews battled the flames, though none could say what had happened.
Cheryl Taft, who lives on neighboring McCrea Street, said her son noticed smoke billowing from the structure. Before she could grab a coat, firefighters were on scene.
Taft said she was concerned the fire would spread to neighboring houses due to the high winds. Smoke made its way down Broadway, which was closed off to traffic at Maple Avenue, just north of the high school.
“The house can be replaced, but I feel bad,” she said. “Wintertime is coming. It’s just terrible.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.