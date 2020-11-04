Midday fire displaces family in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — Michael Berberian was at an orthodontist appointment Wednesday morning when he received a phone call that his upstairs bedroom of his Broadway home had caught fire.

He returned a short time later and found about three dozen first responders from four fire departments battling back flames, which by that point had engulfed the roof of the home located at 200 Broadway, just south of the Fort Edward Junior-Senior High School.

“I don’t know where my family is going to sleep,” Berberian said. “I’ve never had to deal with this kind of situation before.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown, though Berberian said there were no burning candles or anything else in the room that would have sparked the fire.

The room, he said, was full of items for his son, who is due on Nov. 9.

“I had literally everything for him in that room. His clothes, his basket, his changing table. Everything he needed, he had,” Berberian said. “That’s the worst part about it for me.”

Berberian said his parents where home at the time the fire broke out, but everyone made it out safely.