Microburst reported in Lake Luzerne from storms on Saturday

LAKE LUZERNE — The remains of Hurricane Laura left its mark Saturday evening on the Capital Region as the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes, in Saratoga and Rensselaer counties, and now a microburst in Lake Luzerne.

The tornadoes were reported earlier at about 5:26 p.m. in Stillwater and at 5:42 p.m. in Schaghticoke. No injuries were reported, but severe damage was reported to a mobile home and Hoosic Valley school.

The microburst occurred just before 7 p.m. on East River Drive, which follows the Hudson River north and south.

The National Weather Service said estimated maximum wind speed hit 85 mph at a width of 50 yards for a length of 140 yards. The microburst was near Green Briar Lane and Talbot Drive, just north of Call Street. No injuries were reported.

Most of the damage was contained to one property, which had trees uprooted which toppled upon a house. Other trees in the area were snapped, according to a summary released by the National Weather Service.

The weather will be more seasonable this week with temperatures in the 70s and lows near 50 overnight. A change of showers is possible on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine for the Labor Day weekend.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

Adam Colver is the online editor at The Post-Star. He manages The Post-Star's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and poststar.com. He can be reached at acolver@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.