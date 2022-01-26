Michelle Rice named Post-Star president and director of local sales and marketing

GLENS FALLS — Michelle Rice, a former Post-Star advertising director, has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for The Post-Star.

Lee Enterprises, owner of The Post-Star, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Rice will return on Feb. 7 to The Post-Star, where she was advertising director from 2010 to 2014.

She is currently vice president of advertising and marketing for The Press in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a role she has held since 2014.

Rice replaces Ben Rogers, who is now president of Lee's Rapid City Journal in South Dakota.

“I’m excited to be rejoining the great Post-Star team and contributing to the continued success of the company," Rice said. "I’m looking forward to reconnecting with the Glens Falls community, and as first-time grandparents to an 8-month-old grandson, my husband and I are beyond excited to be closer to family.”

Rice began her career in 1992 with The Leader in Corning, New York. During her 10 years at The Leader, she held various roles including advertising sales representative, classified sales manager and retail advertising manager.

In a related announcement, Kim Kamowski has been named to the newly formed position as president of the Community Northeast SBU (strategic business unit) within Lee Enterprise's Community Media Group, according to Cathy Hughes, president of the Community Media Group.

Kamowski, a native of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, is currently president and director of local sales and marketing at The Sentinel in Carlisle. As Community Northeast SBU president, she will work with leadership at Lee's Glens Falls and Auburn operations, in addition to Carlisle. She was named president in Carlisle in 2018 after having served as interim publisher since November 2017.

“I could not be more excited and pleased to name these two experienced sales leaders to their new positions in the Community Media Group and Lee Enterprises,” Hughes said in a statement. “Their talents fit perfectly with our commitment to digital transformation, including matching customers’ needs to our multitude of marketing services. Both have proven records of success in community-sized markets and are accomplished at leading sales teams.”

Lee Enterprises has daily newspapers, digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states.