Messy winter weather likely to hit
The first significant snowstorm of the season is expected to hit the Glens Falls region Monday.
The National Weather Service forecast office in Albany predicts 4 to 6 inches of snow for southern Warren County, starting Monday and lasting into Tuesday morning.
Areas to the north will see more snow, up to a foot predicted in the central Adirondacks, with less to the south, as sleet and rain could mix in at times.
No advisories have been issued as of Saturday morning, but a winter weather advisory is likely as the storm gets closer.
Record cold temperatures will follow the storm, with highs not expected to rise above freezing Wednesday and lows in the single digits for some.
For the latest on the weather and school closings visit poststar.com/weather.
