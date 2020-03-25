Message to metropolitan New York residents: If you're here, respect the restrictions

“It’s not that we don’t like them and want them, and they are a big part of communities. At this time of year, we’re not ready for it,” she said.

Sen. Betty Little, who was also on the call, said she had concerns.

“If people come up and everyone starts getting really sick up here, it will really tax our health care system,” she said.

Little, R-Queensbury, suggested that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should do something similar to what Florida’s governor has done and ask them to self-quarantine for seven to 14 days when they arrive.

Before Warren County took its official position, Craig Leggett, Chester town supervisor, released a statement asking seasonal residents and those who have recently traveled to isolate themselves for 14 days.

"NY State has the most cases of COVID-19 in the East," Leggett wrote. "Warren County has only one confirmed case. We have the ability to stay clean and healthy if WE ALL USE PRECAUTION!"

Leggett said the Tops supermarket in Chestertown has seen an increase in business from metropolitan visitors to supply their houses. A store manager in Schroon Lake, who didn't wish to be named, confirmed that also was the case in that community.