Merlino fires deputy supervisor in Lake Luzerne

When contacted for comment, Waterhouse said he is not surprised Merlino removed him.

“What I am surprised about is he put a longtime Democrat in there with him. This town is full of Republicans,” he said.

Waterhouse said he was “sitting on his hands” for too long when it came to Merlino, but the town had a lawyer at the time who did not advise the board about certain actions of Merlino's alleged to be improper.

Waterhouse said he and other board members stepped up to increase oversight of town finances and operations. But now his power has been stripped away.

Waterhouse pointed out Merlino put him in the role of deputy supervisor.

“If I didn’t know what I was doing, why did you keep moving me up the chain?” Waterhouse asked.

“Now he’s got somebody in there that has never been on the board, knows nothing about the operations of the town,” he said.

Regarding the town attorney position, Waterhouse said Merlino wanted to hire Mary Kissane, the former Warren County attorney, who now works at the law firm of Miller, Mannix, Schachner and Hafner.