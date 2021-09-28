Merlino fires deputy supervisor in Lake Luzerne

LAKE LUZERNE — Supervisor Gene Merlino has fired his longtime deputy supervisor as Merlino attempts to win reelection as a write-in candidate.
Merlino dismissed Dan Waterhouse from the position. Waterhouse is the Republican nominee for supervisor.
Merlino had announced he would not be running again because of health issues. He fell ill at the June board meeting and had to be taken to the hospital.
At that same meeting, the rest of the board voted on a resolution of no confidence over allegations that Merlino made unauthorized purchases and overtime payments. The board has asked the state to look into the matter on top of a scheduled audit of the town’s finances it was already doing.
In deciding to part ways with Waterhouse, Merlino referred to comments Waterhouse made at a meeting — that the rest of the board should have had more oversight of Merlino’s actions.
“I removed him because I’ve got 3 more months, and I’ve got to put somebody in there I can work with and trust,” Merlino said.
Waterhouse retains his seat on the Town Board, which is set to expire at the end of the year.
Merlino appointed Pam Pettis as the new deputy supervisor. Pettis has been on the planning and zoning boards.
“She comes to almost every meeting for the last couple of years. She knows what’s going on in the town,” he said.
Deputy supervisors do not have to be members of the town board. In Thurman, then-Supervisor Evelyn Wood appointed Susan Shepler as her deputy in 2016. Shepler is now supervisor.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough appointed the late Ron Montesi to be his deputy in 2014.
At its last meeting, the Lake Luzerne Town Board tried unsuccessfully to introduce a resolution to reappoint Waterhouse as deputy supervisor. Merlino said the law is on his side.
He does not consider the rest of the board to be bad people, Merlino said.
“They went off the beaten path with guidance from somebody that shouldn’t even been guiding them,” he said, referring to former town attorney David Mitchell, who has since resigned.
The board also voted 4-1 to hire the law firm of FitzGerald Morris Baker Firth, P.C.
Merlino is moving forward with the write-in campaign. He would not want to see what would happen in town if he were not reelected, Merlino said.
Other community members are seeking to knock off incumbents James Niles and David O’Neal, who were unopposed for reelection. Merlino would not reveal who is looking to run.
When contacted for comment, Waterhouse said he is not surprised Merlino removed him.
“What I am surprised about is he put a longtime Democrat in there with him. This town is full of Republicans,” he said.
Waterhouse said he was “sitting on his hands” for too long when it came to Merlino, but the town had a lawyer at the time who did not advise the board about certain actions of Merlino's alleged to be improper.
Waterhouse said he and other board members stepped up to increase oversight of town finances and operations. But now his power has been stripped away.
Waterhouse pointed out Merlino put him in the role of deputy supervisor.
“If I didn’t know what I was doing, why did you keep moving me up the chain?” Waterhouse asked.
“Now he’s got somebody in there that has never been on the board, knows nothing about the operations of the town,” he said.
Regarding the town attorney position, Waterhouse said Merlino wanted to hire Mary Kissane, the former Warren County attorney, who now works at the law firm of Miller, Mannix, Schachner and Hafner.
Kissane left county employment in April. During her tenure, an appeals court reversed a county decision to fire a county paralegal, Ilana “Laney” Morgan, on the grounds she used county resources to obtain information about a piece of property up for sale.
The state Appellate Division of Supreme Court annulled Morgan's firing, ruling she was not afforded due process. Kissane had brought the disciplinary charges against Morgan, appointed the hearing officer and testified as a witness at the hearing.
Morgan has filed a $1.5 million federal lawsuit against the county.
Waterhouse said the new firm already has a relationship with the town. Attorney John Aspland is working on a lawsuit that Lake Luzerne is facing, along with Warren and Saratoga counties, concerning the August 2020 death of a swimmer who jumped off the Rockwell Street Bridge and drowned.
Waterhouse denied allegations the board held an illegal meeting at his restaurant, when members decided to switch all meetings to Zoom.
Waterhouse said he was having dinner with his wife and friends, including the local fire chief. No other Town Board members were present.
Waterhouse said Merlino is “grasping at straws just to make himself look better.”
Waterhouse said he is running to restore integrity to the town.
“People will pick who they want to pick and then we’ll go forward. If they’re happy that they want one man to run the town and not a board of five, that’s what they’ll get,” he said.
The board will hold its agenda meeting on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.