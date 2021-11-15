Merlino comes up 5 votes short after absentees counted; race still not officially decided

LAKE LUZERNE — It appears that Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino has come up about 5 votes short in his write-in bid for reelection after absentee votes were counted on Monday.

However, the official results may not come until the election is certified next week.

After the write-in votes were counted on Nov. 4, Merlino trailed board member and challenger Dan Waterhouse 415-430, but there were 54 absentee ballots still to be counted.

Following the counting on Monday, Merlino picked up 31 votes and Waterhouse gained 21. Two other ballots did not have valid votes for either candidate.

That resulted in Merlino having 446 votes to Waterhouse’s 451.

Merlino said because the margin is less than 20 votes, officials have to do a hand recount.

Merlino is not officially conceding, but he is realistic.

“This year, they threw everything at me but the kitchen sink. The battle’s not over, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Merlino said he believes he would have won by eight votes, but some people wrote his name in the wrong column on the ballot and it did not count.

“We gave it a great try. I’m proud of my team,” he said.

Merlino said he believes it is unprecedented for a write-in candidate to obtain that number of votes. He got a late start in mid-September after deciding to jump back into the race. The other board members have accused him of making purchases and authorizing overtime without board approval.

Merlino said he has done nothing wrong and never cost the town a dime.

Merlino believes an email blast that went out the Sunday before the election implying that the Lake Luzerne dam was unsafe may have tipped the election in his opponent’s favor. He said he would like to investigate who obtained those town reports.

If the recount is not in his favor, Merlino has not decided what to do after he wraps up his eighth and final two-year term at the end of the year. He said it may be time to back away from everything and relax.

“I’m not a person that likes to sit around and do nothing,” he said.

Waterhouse was not declaring victory but said he thinks that it is very unlikely another count would change the result.

Waterhouse said he is relieved that the election is over.

He said he wants the fighting to end and for the town to heal.

“This has been very stressful for my family and for Gene’s as well. For everybody,” he said.

Waterhouse said he is “shocked” by the big turnout.

If he prevails, he said he wants to get to work on upgrading the town’s infrastructure including antiquated water lines, completing a new master plan and implementing an emergency action plan in the event of severe flooding.

Other races decided

Other Warren County races that were decided with absentee votes include Queensbury Town Board Ward 2. Incumbent Town Board member Harrison Freer, the Democratic candidate, was reelected over Republican challenger David Deeb in a rematch of the 2019 election.

Freer led Republican challenger David Deeb 665-646 on Election Night.

After the absentee ballots were counted, Freer picked up 63 and Deeb 49 for a grand total of 728 for Freer to 695 for Deeb.

Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno, the Republican candidate, hung on to win reelection to a second term with 148 votes compared with 139 for Democratic challenger John Reilly. Bruno had led 137-125 on Election Night.

Reilly said in an email that he called Bruno to congratulate him on his victory and discuss important issues such as the property tax imbalance in Glens Falls in which city residents pay a higher rate than other community, including waterfront properties on Lake George. Other priorities he discussed with Bruno are to develop more child care options and affordable housing to allow people to live closer to where they work.

