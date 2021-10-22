Merlino attempting to win reelection as write-in amid comptroller investigation

LAKE LUZERNE — Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino is attempting to win his ninth two-year term — this time as a write-in candidate.

Merlino had initially decided not to run for reelection, citing health issues and later took a leave of absence. The Republican committee has endorsed Dan Waterhouse, restaurant owner and 16-year board member.

However, after the Town Board voted in a resolution of no confidence in Merlino, accusing him of authorizing overtime and making purchases without board approval, Merlino decided to return to the fray at the request of members of the public.

“They really wanted me to get back into the race with a write-in. It’s going to be tough,” he said.

Merlino has cited his accomplishments of building a new Town Hall and not raising taxes for five years.

He said he wants to serve at least one more term to continue to work to upgrade the town’s infrastructure including installing new water lines and paving roads. He wants to have a say in how the town spends the federal stimulus money.

He also would like to give some town workers a raise to increase retention.

“It’s tough to compete against some of these other towns,” he said.

Merlino also feels very strongly that the town should have in-person meetings and not on Zoom.

“Every other town in Warren County is running in-person meetings,” he said.

Running for the Town Board is Pamela Petteys. She has served on the Planning Board and was formerly vice president of branch training at the Hudson River Community Credit Union. Merlino appointed her as deputy supervisor after relieving Waterhouse from that position.

Also running for the Town Board is Roger Nelligan, who has served on the Planning Board and town comprehensive plan committee, and contractor and Zoning Board of Appeals member Rayl Zubal.

The group is asking voters to write in Merlino in column 3, Nelligan in column 5, Zubal in column 6 and Petteys in column 7.

Dan Waterhouse

Waterhouse said he is running because he wants to restore transparency and collaboration to government — unlike how he says it has been under Merlino.

“He makes a lot of decisions without us and doesn’t include us in these decisions,” Waterhouse said. “It has to stop. It’s time for the town to be represented by five people and not one.”

Another priority is updating the master plan, which Waterhouse said is necessary to get grant funding.

The town also has started a lake committee to help oversee water issues.

Also running for the Town Board are Republican incumbent David O’Neal and newcomer James Niles, a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Republican Mike Fazio is facing off against Margaret Paoloni, who has the People First ballot line, for a two-year seat.

O’Neal said the town needs to move forward in a more ethical manner.

“We don’t have that right now. We haven’t had that for a long time,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.