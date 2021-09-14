Merlino announces write-in bid for supervisor in face of controversy

Merlino is asking voters to write in candidates for the board, too. Two four-year seats on the board are up for election, and Republicans David O’Neal and James Niles are running unopposed.

Republican Michael Fazio and Democrat Margaret Ann Paoloni are vying for the two-year seat that would be created by Waterhouse’s move to supervisor.

Merlino said he is resuming his duties now against the advice of his doctor, who wanted him to take off two more months. His health is perfect, he said. He has lost a few pounds and is happier.

“I’d rather pass out at this table than let this go on — what’s happened the last 2 or 3 months in this town,” he said to applause from members of the public.

Merlino said afterward that he has syncope, a condition in which stress can stop the heart. He is monitoring his heart rate through a watch, he said.

Board members leave

Monday’s meeting was originally going to be held online, because the board had voted to put in-person meetings on hold until Jan. 15, 2022, given the spread of the delta variant and rising number of cases throughout Warren County.