Merger between Lake George Association, Fund for Lake George approved

LAKE GEORGE — The Queen of American Lakes has a new defender.

Months after the Lake George Association and The Fund for Lake George announced an intention to combine forces to tackle a growing number of threats facing the lake, a state Supreme Court judge in Warren County on Wednesday approved the merger.

The new organization, which will operate under the Lake George Association name, will take a “science-guided and people-powered” approach to finding ways to preserve the lake’s pristine water quality, according to Eric Siy, the new president of the LGA.

“In response to this perfect storm of problems we bring a powerhouse team and substantial resources that are essential to solving them. But paramount to our success is establishing the active participation of everyone with a stake in the fate of Lake George. This will be a defining hallmark of the new LGA,” he said in a statement.

Among those resources is The Jefferson Project, a state-of-the-art collaboration between The Fund, IBM Research and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, which uses sensors to monitor everything from water temperature to nutrient levels within the lake.

