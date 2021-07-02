Merger between Lake George Association, Fund for Lake George approved

LAKE GEORGE — The Queen of American Lakes has a new defender.
Months after the Lake George Association and The Fund for Lake George announced an intention to combine forces to tackle a growing number of threats facing the lake, a state Supreme Court judge in Warren County on Wednesday approved the merger.
The new organization, which will operate under the Lake George Association name, will take a “science-guided and people-powered” approach to finding ways to preserve the lake’s pristine water quality, according to Eric Siy, the new president of the LGA.
“In response to this perfect storm of problems we bring a powerhouse team and substantial resources that are essential to solving them. But paramount to our success is establishing the active participation of everyone with a stake in the fate of Lake George. This will be a defining hallmark of the new LGA,” he said in a statement.
Among those resources is The Jefferson Project, a state-of-the-art collaboration between The Fund, IBM Research and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, which uses sensors to monitor everything from water temperature to nutrient levels within the lake.
The merger, which garnered support among elected officials and LGA members when it was first announced, comes just months after the first confirmed harmful algal bloom was discovered in the southern basin last fall.
A cause for the bloom has yet to be determined, but some — including the LGA — believe nutrients entering the lake through faulty septic systems and stormwater runoff may have played a role.
In addition, a number of invasive species, including hemlock woolly adelgid, threaten to disrupt the natural balance of the Lake George basin.
“As we contemplated pursuing this merger over the last nine months we were all in agreement that one organization, with one strategy and one voice, was required to best protect the lake’s water quality, first and foremost, as well as property values, our economy and every aspect of the lake’s future,” Jeff Killeen, the new chairman of the LGA, said in a statement.
The merger will reunite the lake’s two most prominent defenders. The LGA and The Fund for Lake George operated as one until the 1980s, when the Fund broke off to form its own entity.
For more information on the Lake George Association or to become a member, visit: lakegeorgeassociation.org.
