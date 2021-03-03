Merged Fort Edward, South Glens Falls district could save $40 million over 15 years

“You’re looking at other ways and other avenues,” she said.

So, Orr added that while this study mentioned cutting certain positions because of the current numbers, that doesn’t necessarily mean those teachers would be let go.

“I know we want this hard-fast guarantee that no people would lose their positions,” she said.

The nearly $300,000 cost to level up the salaries is relatively low compared to some other merger studies, according to Orr.

“When that number becomes gigantic, it becomes hard to talk about not losing people,” she said.

Consultant Alan Pole said that given the rate of retirements and normal attrition on an average year, he would be surprised if anybody lost a job involuntarily.

“You’re going to have many more vacancies than you’re going to have position reductions,” he said.

Another topic that came up was the idea of Fort Edward paying tuition to send its students in grades 7-12 to South Glens Falls.

Orr said it would not be financially feasible. Her district would have to hire staff and the tuition the district would charge Fort Edward would not make it worth their while.