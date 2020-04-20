Mental health providers see rise in calls because of pandemic

“People will go visit friends and visit from their car,” he said.

Flowers said he normally would receive about four to five new requests each week for appointments from new clients. In the past week, he received 10 and he said he would not be surprised if that number goes up as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Some people may not be aware that therapists are offering telemedicine and it is considered an essential service.

Kristine Karig, a licensed mental health counselor for Turning Leaf Counseling Services in Glens Falls, said she is also seeing an uptick in requests for appointments from new clients and from existing clients who want to be seen every week instead of once a month.

The biggest factor is fear of the unknown, including how long the pandemic is going to last and what precautions to take. Karig said people have a lot of anxiety, such as the health of themselves or loved ones, financial worries if they have lost jobs or had hours reduced and the overall challenge of taking care of children at home and making sure they are doing their schoolwork.

“Trying to manage everyone in the household is really, really impacting their mental health for sure,” she said.

Karig said her clients say they have been tempted to turn to alcohol, which is not a good idea.