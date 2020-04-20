Mental health providers see rise in calls because of pandemic

Local therapists say they are seeing a rise in calls for a variety of issues, ranging from anxiety to substance abuse, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As people are isolated in their homes, some may fall into bad habits as they struggle with separation from friends and family, worry about the health of loved ones or juggle household responsibilities.
“There’s definitely been an uptick in people concerned about their substance use. Where they would have a drink at the end of their workday, now they can have a drink throughout the workday,” said Bryan Flowers, a licensed mental health substance abuse counselor with Oak West Counseling in Glens Falls.
Another issue people are dealing with is the bombardment of news and social media, according to Flowers.
Some are asking, he said, “How do I stay reasonably informed but not get myself overwhelmed?”
Flowers said a good way to deal with the stress is to develop good self-care. There are apps that offer exercise programs, yoga or meditation through Facebook or Zoom teleconferencing platforms. A lot of hospital and medical providers are putting out resources that people can access online.
Another stress reliever could be as simple as doing a puzzle or playing card games, according to Flowers. It is also important to stay connected to friends and family while maintaining proper social distancing, according to Flowers.
“People will go visit friends and visit from their car,” he said.
Flowers said he normally would receive about four to five new requests each week for appointments from new clients. In the past week, he received 10 and he said he would not be surprised if that number goes up as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Some people may not be aware that therapists are offering telemedicine and it is considered an essential service.
Kristine Karig, a licensed mental health counselor for Turning Leaf Counseling Services in Glens Falls, said she is also seeing an uptick in requests for appointments from new clients and from existing clients who want to be seen every week instead of once a month.
The biggest factor is fear of the unknown, including how long the pandemic is going to last and what precautions to take. Karig said people have a lot of anxiety, such as the health of themselves or loved ones, financial worries if they have lost jobs or had hours reduced and the overall challenge of taking care of children at home and making sure they are doing their schoolwork.
“Trying to manage everyone in the household is really, really impacting their mental health for sure,” she said.
Karig said her clients say they have been tempted to turn to alcohol, which is not a good idea.
“It’s a natural depressant. We’re trying to keep people in a mindset that those things might temporarily bring more relief, but that’s not a long-term solution,” she said.
Karig said they should focus on exercise, meditation, stretching and breathing.
Her advice to people is to focus on the things they can control. They may want to limit their time on social media because that can produce anxiety, and they should make sure they are getting their information from factual sources. They also should go outside and get some fresh air, she said.
Karig said it is also important for people to keep up routines as much as possible.
“I’m really working with people making sure that they’re putting structure into the day,” she said.
It is important to stay connected, she said.
Dr. Gina Scarano-Osika, of the Glens Falls-based Osika & Scarano Psychological Services, said she, too, is seeing an increase in people turning to vices such as smoking.
“They’re stressed and they’re bored and not at work when they can’t smoke,” she said.
Smoking is particularly bad because COVID-19 makes it difficult to breathe.
She also cautioned against people drinking alcohol.
“You want to boost your immune system,” she said. “You’ve got to get your body ready to fight things because more than likely you’re going to have it.”
Scarano-Osika said her practice has had some clients who have lost an elderly parent because of the disease.
“People weren’t able to spend time with their loved ones before they died,” she said. “People are feeling very guilty about that. A death is difficult in and of itself and this kind of compounds the entire situation.”
People are also feeling very isolated. They are juggling trying to work from home, deal with children doing school work and they are stressed about money, according to Scarano-Osika.
“They’re wearing so many different hats and there’s so many expectations,” she said.
She said she feels particularly bad for high school students seeking to choose colleges. A wrench has been put in that process. Also, graduating college students are entering an uncertain job market.
Scarano-Osika said it is important to stick to a schedule as much as possible. For example, if high school students have biology class in the morning, they should do their biology schoolwork in the morning.
People should also get up and move. Physical activity reduces the hormones that cause stress and it releases endorphins, she said.
Some people turn to food, so it is important to maintain healthy habits, Scarano-Osika said.
She advised that it is important to find an escape into movies, TV shows that aren’t news, board games or other diversions. It is also important to interact with other people in a safe way. Some people have turned to videoconferencing platforms such as Zoom to fill the gap.
“They’re feeling pretty isolated because they can’t see their children, friends or parent or family,” she said.
