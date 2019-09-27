Despite the plan by Northern Rivers to provide outpatient mental health treatment in Glens Falls, at least two more providers are needed because there are so many patients, Warren-Washington Community Services Director Rob York said.
Speaking to the Post-Star Editorial Board, he said he’s looking for providers to take on another 2,200 patients, beyond the 1,000 patients that Northern Rivers says it will be able to handle.
He must find new providers, because Glens Falls Hospital is closing all of its outpatient mental health services.
Already, new providers have toured the hospital’s clinics, met with the doctors on staff and are considering taking over the hospital’s office space leases to create a seamless change.
All this will happen in the next four to six months, York said.
The hospital’s adult outpatient program takes care of about 1,200 patients. The children’s program has about 500 patients, York said.
“There’s a waiting list at the adult clinic and the children’s clinic,” he added.
It’s that waiting list that he hopes Northern Rivers can take on. There are far more people who need help than just those on the list — others don’t sign up when they hear they can’t get an appointment right away. And York’s office gets regular calls from people seeking help who have found that every clinic is full.
The hospital also runs two clinics for substance abuse recovery, in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls. Each of those has 200 to 300 patients, he said.
“I was surprised at how low the census was” for those clinics, he added.
There is no waiting list at either clinic, so there is space for those who need immediate help.
You have free articles remaining.
While he is talking with providers about taking over those services, he noted that those two clinics are not the only options in the area for people who want to get help with substance abuse.
Conifer Park has an outpatient clinic in Glens Falls and the Baywood Center offers outpatient care in Queensbury.
York is working closely with the hospital on the transition to new providers. It’s his job to ensure the services are available.
When the hospital lost $38 million in 2017 due to a billing software problem and began cutting jobs and services through last year and this year, he said he worried about the mental health programs.
“Sure, it’s a concern — what it they couldn’t do the services? That was the fear and that’s where we’ve landed,” he said.
But he thinks the hospital is making the right decision.
“It’s an opportunity for the hospital to focus on what it needs to focus on to be healthy,” he said.
He noted that the hospital will continue its 30-bed inpatient unit for patients who need mental health services and will continue to provide help at its Emergency Department.
“We’re hoping through this process we’ll be able to expand services,” York said. “And it seems like we’ll be able to do that, since we’re bringing in another provider already.”
The Warren County Community Services Board has voted to support Northern Rivers’ application to the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.