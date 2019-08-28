GLENS FALLS — The Cooper Street property proposed for the site of an apartment complex for the homeless and people living with mental illness poses no environmental health risk to the public, according to a letter summarizing an environmental report.
The Planning Board last month had postponed voting on Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health’s plan to construct a 29-unit apartment complex at 47-50 Cooper St. at the site of the former Mullen Iron Works. Board members wanted time to review a lengthy environmental report for the property.
The project will be back before the board on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
Thomas Johnson, of Sterling Environmental Engineering, reviewed an environmental assessment performed in 2016 that was summarized in a subsequent 2018 letter. The report found that contaminants in the soil are limited to semi-volatile organic compounds and metals. However, it does not extend below a depth of 5 feet and is consistent with the urban setting of the site and other activities in the area, according to the letter. The eastern portion of the property will have a vegetated landscape berm that will be covered with 4 inches of fresh topsoil.
Johnson said in his own letter, dated Aug. 19, that the property is safe for this residential use.
“The potential for exposure to soil containing residual contaminants will be eliminated after the site is redeveloped because native soil will be covered by the building, asphalt paving, concrete sidewalks or imported clean topsoil,” he wrote.
In addition, he went on to say that the available municipal water means that no wells will be drilled for this property and, therefore, there would be no exposure to groundwater.
Planning Board members have stated that they needed more time to review a lengthy environmental report for the property — a report that the board received on the afternoon of its Aug. 6 meeting.
But Edward Fitzgerald, attorney for the Planning Board, had forwarded the documents to Planning Board Chairman Dan Bruno on July 30, according to a Post-Star Freedom of Information Law request.
The report is over 200 pages and is filled with graphs, numbers and technical jargon.
Bruno said in an email Tuesday to The Post-Star that he believes the entire board has had an opportunity to review the environmental report and he was not aware of any additional environmental concerns.
When asked by a Post-Star reporter in an email whether the board would make a final decision Tuesday, Bruno said “that is up to the board as a whole.”
The Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health has submitted some minor revisions to its plans, including stating it will design site lighting with potential dimmer switches and controls and add security cameras.
Some residents have opposed the project, expressing concern about the type of residents who will live in the apartments and citing the loss of industrial property in the city.
Businesswoman Elizabeth Miller, who had wanted to buy the property to expand Miller Mechanical Services, has been a vocal opponent.
