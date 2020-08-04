Menopausal women to swim length of Lake George

The women are not racing and are not trying to break any records.

“It’s just about getting out in the beautiful outdoors and exercising and swimming,” O’Keeffe said. “It’s a great exercise for older people because it’s great on the joints and outside and fresh air and you’re not in a gym with COVID.”

O’Keeffe, 68, who was an OB-GYN in Glens Falls for 38 years, often counseled her patients on the importance of exercise for the aging brain. She has belonged to what she calls an “estrogen club” for 25 years, a group of women who meet once a week for outdoor exercise like walking, hiking and swimming.

“It’s very therapeutic mentally and physically, and I always encouraged my patients to form their own little estrogen club with their girlfriends,” she said. “Instead of focusing on food and going out to dinner, focus on an activity.”

Two members of the swim team are also in her estrogen club. Other swimmers are patients she has gotten to know over the years.

“These are basically women who like to exercise, like to get outside and do something,” she said. “If you met them, you’d think everyone was probably 15 years younger than they actually are.”