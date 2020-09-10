Memorial service planned for Ed Bartholomew

GLENS FALLS — Community leaders will gather next week to remember the life of Ed Bartholomew, a long-time champion of Glens Falls who helped usher in a wave of economic redevelopment projects in the city during his decades of public service.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ Church United Methodist on Bay Street, where Bartholomew was an active member. Attendance will be by invitation only due to the pandemic and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Bartholomew, a former two-term mayor of Glens Falls from 1978 to 1985, died in an Albany hospital on July 21. He was 70 years old.

During his decades of public service, Bartholomew worked in the state Senate, and was responsible for the creation of the city’s public transit system; opening the downtown Civic Center; and redoing East Field, which helped secure a minor league team in the city.

Bartholomew was the president of the Warren County EDC at the time of his death, and served as CEO of the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corporation, the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency, and the Glens Falls Civic Development Corporation.

A recording of the memorial service will be posted to the EDC’s YouTube page.