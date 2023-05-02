Service arrangements for retired State Police Senior Investigator Nicholas A. Georgeadis are set for this week.
The 52-year-old investigator from Wilton died on Friday due to an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, New York State Police announced in a press release Monday.
On Tuesday, state police provided information on arrangements. Calling hours for Georgeadis will be held Thursday, May 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs.
A funeral service will take palce Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Road, Albany.