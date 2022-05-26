Memorial Meltdown kicks off summer season at Charles R. Wood Park

LAKE GEORGE — Dave Ehmann, owner of Improv Records Inc., has been putting concerts on at the festival commons space at Charles R. Wood Park since it opened in 2014.

This weekend, the Vermont-based jam rock band Twiddle will headline the two-day “Memorial Meltdown” music event at the park. The event will run Saturday and Sunday.

Gates open for the event at 1:30 p.m., with music starting at 2:30 p.m. both days.

“Twiddle and I go back to when I started the ‘Fridays at the Lake’ concert series back in 2010 at the Shepard Park amphitheater,” Ehmann said. “We’ve been friends ever since.”

Twiddle will perform two sets on both days. Saturday will feature performances from Lucid, Marble Eyes and The Whiskey Dicks featuring Twiddle’s keys and organ player Ryan Dempsey and Joe Cirotti. Sunday’s lineup will include performances by Roots of Creation, Sophistafunk and Baked Shrimp.

Twiddle is no stranger to the Lake George area.

The jam band has performed in the village many times, including at the Adirondack Independent Music Festival at the park in years past.

Ehmann tried to count off of the top of his head how many times Twiddle has played in Lake George. He came up with around 10, including this weekend’s show.

He said that events like "Memorial Meltdown" provide a boost to the tourism of Lake George.

"Especially leading into the summer it's very important. It helps to extend the season for everybody," Ehmann said. "Americade is huge for everybody, and this is the week before. Hopefully this gives a nice bump leading into that."

Single-day general admission tickets cost $50 before the show and $56 at the door. Two-day general admission tickets cost $95 before the show, and $106 the day of.

For more information about the event, including VIP ticket information, visit adkmusicfest.com/twiddle-frends-memorial-meltdown.

Other events

This weekend's "Memorial Meltdown" serves as the start of the season for Charles R. Wood Park.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said that Memorial Day is traditionally seen as the start of the "busy season" in the village of Lake George.

"Wood Park for the first time has almost a full schedule of events beginning with this weekend," he said.

Following this weekend's event, the park will host four events in June. From June 3 through June 5, the 38th Empire State Towing and Recovery Association Tow Truck Show will call the park home.

Americade at Charles R. Wood Park will follow that from June 7 through June 11.

The first of two "Backstreet Box-Off" events hosted by Schott's Boxing based in Albany will take place on June 18.

The final June event will be the 6th Annual Adirondack Wine and Food Festival, which begins on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and finishes on June 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We have a large craft show. We have a barbecue festival coming. We have a brand new foreign automobile show coming in September right after the big car show," Blais said.

He said that there are also plans in the works for an Octoberfest event at the park.

"More events then I have ever seen before. Hopefully to take advantage of the big season that we had last year and bring back a great number of people," Blais said.

For a full list of announced events this year at Charles R. Wood Park, visit festivalcommons.com.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

