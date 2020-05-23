Memorial Day weekend in Lake George looks different

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

LAKE GEORGE — Canada Street in Lake George would usually be jam-packed during the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, but crowds were sparse.

“It’s usually way more packed,” said Nick Comitni, who with his wife Danielle and their dog Jax were visiting from New Jersey.

The coronavirus pandemic likely depressed turnout as few retail establishments were open and restaurants were limited to takeout or curbside.

Danielle Comitni said she has been coming here since she was a little girl. The couple stays in a camp off Exit 16 in Wilton.

“We love it up here,” Nick Comitni said.

He said it was sad to see what was happening to local businesses because of the virus, but it is outside people’s control.

“It is what it is,” he said.

Not many people were wearing masks, but there was plenty of room to social distance on the sidewalk.

Derek Scott, who was with his family from Orange County, said they were taking appropriate precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining distancing.

“Be smart about what you’re doing,” he said.