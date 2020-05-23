Memorial Day weekend in Lake George looks different

LAKE GEORGE — Canada Street in Lake George would usually be jam-packed during the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, but crowds were sparse.
“It’s usually way more packed,” said Nick Comitni, who with his wife Danielle and their dog Jax were visiting from New Jersey.
The coronavirus pandemic likely depressed turnout as few retail establishments were open and restaurants were limited to takeout or curbside.
Danielle Comitni said she has been coming here since she was a little girl. The couple stays in a camp off Exit 16 in Wilton.
“We love it up here,” Nick Comitni said.
He said it was sad to see what was happening to local businesses because of the virus, but it is outside people’s control.
“It is what it is,” he said.
Not many people were wearing masks, but there was plenty of room to social distance on the sidewalk.
Derek Scott, who was with his family from Orange County, said they were taking appropriate precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining distancing.
“Be smart about what you’re doing,” he said.
Scott also said he had never been to Lake George when it was so quiet. He also hoped that activity would pick up.
“You need to open this up,” he said.
Carol Lee Labruzzo, owner of Shady Business, was selling sunscreen, masks and other accessories from a table at the entrance to her storefront.
“This is nothing,” she said of the crowd.
She hoped that activity would increase once more businesses and campgrounds are allowed to open. People need more activities to do.
Antony Laiacona, who lives in Clifton Park and has a home in Lake George, was walking his dog along Beach Road.
“It’s good to see Million Dollar Beach open — people enjoying themselves, social distancing,” he said.
He said it is nice to be out in the beautiful weather.
Around 250 people were on Million Dollar Beach as of about noon Saturday. The state was capping the maximum attendance at 500 people and a fence was erected to limit attendees to just that beach. There were also separate entrances for ingress and egress. People were required to set up their towels at least 10 feet apart. They also had to don masks and stay 6 feet apart when they were walking along the beach.
Tim Cox came up from Latham with his wife, Anne, and a couple of friends to hit the beach.
“We just wanted to get outside,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
