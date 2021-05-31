Memorial Day speakers urge people to honor the fallen every day

Stec said those who have lost loved ones in war have to live with that pain every day — not just on Memorial Day.

He called on everyone to just take a moment out of every day to remember them and honor them. And he called on people to be civil to one another.

“We disrespect the fallen when we behave in a way that is unworthy of their sacrifice,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she is proud that she represents a district that is home to so many military personnel, including at Fort Drum in western New York.

“Never forget that we live in the land of the free — because of the brave,” she said.

The grand marshals for the event were Lawrence DeMass and Joyce Flower.

DeMass served in Vietnam. Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, who is his neighbor, said DeMass was shot down twice and led an effort to rescue 33 soldiers that were caught in a monsoon.

Joyce Flower served in the Glens Falls Naval Reserve and as a nurse at Bethesda Naval Hospital during the Gulf War. She works as a nurse at Irongate Family Practice Associates.

Strough also took a moment to recognize Erika St. John, who was liberated from a Nazi concentration camp.