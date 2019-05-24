Local parades, memorial ceremonies, wreath- and flag-laying events and community festivals are scheduled as area residents gather over the weekend to honor the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military.
On Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., flags will be placed on every veteran’s gravesite at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, off Route 4. A Memorial Day ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at the national cemetery.
On Monday, the combined city of Glens Falls and town of Queensbury parade starts at 10 a.m. on Glen Street, with a remembrance ceremony following at Crandall Park.
Here are some of the upcoming Memorial Day events:
Friday
Moreau
The Moreau Memorial Day barbecue and parade kicks off with a cookout at 4 p.m. Friday at the Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls. The parade follows at 6 p.m., starting at the corner of Main and William streets and continues on Main Street to the village’s Triangle Park.
South Glens Falls
The South Glens Falls Memorial Day parade starts 6 p.m. Friday at the corner of Main and William streets, and continues down Main Street, eventually ending at the village’s Triangle Park.
Stillwater
The Stillwater Memorial Day parade starts at 6 p.m. Friday. The parade route runs along Hudson Avenue from Burns Bridge Road to Montgomery Place in the village of Stillwater. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes during this time.
Saturday
Hague
The Hague Memorial Day Funfest starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues until 4 p.m., with live music, a clown, face painting, arts and crafts, games, bounce houses and food at the Robert E. Henry Memorial Park, 9060 Lake Shore Drive.
The Hague Memorial Day parade starts at 2 p.m., beginning on Route 8 and traveling to the Hague Town Park on Route 9N.
The Hague Memorial Day chicken barbecue begins at 3 p.m. at the Hague Fire Department on West Hague Road.
Lake George
The Lake George Memorial Day parade starts at noon Saturday on Canada Street in the village of Lake George.
Saratoga
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, flags will be placed on every veteran’s gravesite at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, off Route 4. A Memorial Day ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at the national cemetery.
Ticonderoga
The Memorial Day weekend at Fort Ticonderoga starts on Saturday with narrated boat tours aboard the Carillon, daily tours in the fort, the King’s Garden and museum exhibition spaces, historic trades programs, ongoing soldiers’ life programs, weapons demonstrations, the Mount Defiance experience and the battlefield hiking trail. The events continue through Monday.
Monday
Bolton Landing
The Bolton Landing Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday at Rogers Memorial Park, 4928 Lake Shore Drive. The parade route is along Lake Shore Drive to the war memorial and continues to Veterans Memorial Park for a ceremony, hot dogs and music by DJ Andy Pratt.
Chestertown
The Chestertown Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday on Main Street (state Route 9) and LeFleur Lane, ending at the monument at Town Hall.
Fort Edward
The Fort Edward American Legion parade starts at 1 p.m. Monday, starting at the county office building and going to the State Street Cemetery.
Glens Falls and Queensbury
The Glens Falls and Queensbury Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday, near the TD Bank in downtown Glens Falls. The parade runs from Maple Street to the monument on Glen Street. It then heads north to the YMCA and Crandall Park on Glen Street. A remembrance ceremony immediately follows the parade.
Granville
The Granville High School Band Memorial Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday at the high school.
Greenwich
The Greenwich Memorial Day parade starts at 6 p.m. Monday with a brief ceremony on the bridge over the Batten Kill. The parade then moves along Main Street to Abeel Avenue, to VFW Post 7291 building. Participants will assemble along Washington Street before the parade.
Hadley and Lake Luzerne
Hadley and Lake Luzerne William J. Varney American Legion Post 862 Memorial Day parade and ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Monday at the four corners in Hadley. The parade proceeds to the Hope Bridge for a wreath-laying ceremony, and then up to Lake Avenue (Route 9N) for a ceremony at the Lake Luzerne Cemetery. Refreshments will follow at the Lake Luzerne American Legion. This is the American Legion’s Centennial Celebration.
Hartford
The annual town of Hartford Memorial Day parade starts at 6 p.m. Monday, with line-up at 5 p.m. at the Hartford Central School. Hartford parade organizers welcome marchers, floats, cars, trucks and clubs with the “Remember Our Heroes” red, white and blue theme.
Parade enthusiasts are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the parade for donation to the Hartford food pantry. There will be drop-off boxes in the bus circle at school as well as a float in the parade collecting items.
The Hartford Memorial Day chicken barbecue starts at 1 p.m. Monday, at the United Methodist Church, 47 Main St., and there will be a takeout option. Adults, $10; children, $7.
Lake George
The Lake George Memorial Day ceremony at Battlefield Park, Fort George Road, begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday to honor the four unknown soldiers of the Battle of Lake George in 1755. There will be a musket salute to the fallen heroes at the end of the ceremony.
North Creek
North Creek American Legion Post 629’s annual Memorial Day observance starts at 10 a.m. Monday at the veterans memorial site in Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street. In the event of rain, the event will be held in the Johnsburg Central School gymnasium.
Schroon Lake
Schroon Lake American Legion Post 982 and VFW Post 362 will hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial on Dock Street.
Ticonderoga
The Fort Ticonderoga Memorial Day remembrance ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the fort.
Warrensburg
The Warrensburg Navy Memorial Ceremony starts at 7:30 a.m. Monday at Veterans Park, River Street.
The Warrensburg Memorial Day parade begins at 9 a.m. Monday at the Warrensburg firehouse, 18 Elm St.
Whitehall
The Whitehall Memorial Day services and parade start with an 8 a.m. service Monday at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church Cemetery, Route 18. The American Legion Memorial Day parade is at 10 a.m. on Main Street, followed by an 11 a.m. service in Riverside Park, Main Street.
Hope we remember amist picnics and parades,
this is a somber day, remembering and honoring our war dead,
perhaps best done by helping out our war survivors,
in vet homes, hospitals, and of course, the vet organizations who help us,
particularly the DAV.
Happy Memorial Day!
