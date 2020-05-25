Memorial Day marked with short, somber ceremony

The ceremony concluded with the playing of "America the Beautiful."

While the speeches were being made, sirens wailed from the direction of downtown, and a parade of honking cars, rumbling motorcycles and a couple of blaring fire trucks, led by a flashing squad car, came up Glen Street and passed by. A couple of the motorcyclists turned in their seats and saluted as they passed.

One attendee was angered by the city's inability to hold a parade.

"I have 14 relatives who are veterans," said Nick Caimano of Queensbury, who was wearing his Coast Guard shirt. "Imagine my uncle, who was on Omaha Beach, what he would think," he said.

A veteran himself, Caimano was carrying a red carnation.

But the effort was made, as city officials balanced state restrictions on large gatherings — and the fear of spreading the unseen infection — with the tradition of honoring those who died in uniform.

"I think a lot of things are going to be different," Hall said. "It's been a moving ... " he waved his hands, trying to capture the nature of the dilemma — "solution."

"I think we're doing OK," he said.

