Memorial Day marked with short, somber ceremony

GLENS FALLS — A subdued group of about 20 officials and a handful of onlookers gathered Monday morning on the patio and grass surrounding the Victory and Peace Monument outside the YMCA, which is still closed, to celebrate Memorial Day.
It was, as Mayor Dan Hall said afterward, "a little bit different," as the day is usually marked by a parade that draws thousands of people from the community, who set up lawn chairs along the route and hold umbrellas for shade while school bands and Girl and Boy Scouts and student dancers and veterans and firefighters ring in the summer with noise and energy.
It was cool and overcast this Monday morning. A few remarks were made about the sacrifice of veterans who died while serving and "America the Beautiful" was played over a sound system. Kelsey DiFiore of Glens Falls gave a pure, inspiring rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," hitting the high notes.
The public had been encouraged not to attend, to avoid spreading COVID-19, and everyone was wearing masks over their mouth and nose. Peter Pepe of Pepe Productions was present with a video camera, live-streaming the event.
First DiFiore sang; then Hall spoke; then Michael Hoag, junior vice commander for New York for the Veterans of Foreign Wars; then Warren County Supervisor Claudia Braymer of Glens Falls, who read a resolution about "those who made the ultimate sacrifice."
The ceremony concluded with the playing of "America the Beautiful."
While the speeches were being made, sirens wailed from the direction of downtown, and a parade of honking cars, rumbling motorcycles and a couple of blaring fire trucks, led by a flashing squad car, came up Glen Street and passed by. A couple of the motorcyclists turned in their seats and saluted as they passed.
One attendee was angered by the city's inability to hold a parade.
"I have 14 relatives who are veterans," said Nick Caimano of Queensbury, who was wearing his Coast Guard shirt. "Imagine my uncle, who was on Omaha Beach, what he would think," he said.
A veteran himself, Caimano was carrying a red carnation.
But the effort was made, as city officials balanced state restrictions on large gatherings — and the fear of spreading the unseen infection — with the tradition of honoring those who died in uniform.
"I think a lot of things are going to be different," Hall said. "It's been a moving ... " he waved his hands, trying to capture the nature of the dilemma — "solution."
"I think we're doing OK," he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
