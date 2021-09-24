Memorabilia from Magic Forest and other area theme parks go to auction

Innumerable children over the decades were photographed at Magic Forest theme park standing behind a 4-foot-tall wood sign of an astronaut with an oval cutout for the child’s face to show through.

Only one person will be able to buy the unique artifact, one of more than 800 theme park items from the personal collection of Jack Gillette, former longtime owner of Magic Forest on Route 9 in Lake George.

The collection includes items from attractions in Warren County and other areas, including two swan’s heads from the boat ride at Storytown U.S.A., being auctioned separately.

Those who miss out on big-ticket items can bid on dozens of Magic Forest sweatshirts, T-shirts and boxes of souvenirs.

“There’s a little bit of memory here for everyone,” said Randy Passonno of Collar City Auctions, who is conducting the auction for Gillette.

Teri Podnorszki Rogers, executive director of the Warren County Historical Society, laughed as she recalled one of her memories.

“When I was 5 years old in 1964, I won the twist contest at Santa’s Village at Magic Forest,” she said in a telephone interview about the ongoing auction.