Memorabilia from Magic Forest and other area theme parks go to auction

Innumerable children over the decades were photographed at Magic Forest theme park standing behind a 4-foot-tall wood sign of an astronaut with an oval cutout for the child’s face to show through.
Only one person will be able to buy the unique artifact, one of more than 800 theme park items from the personal collection of Jack Gillette, former longtime owner of Magic Forest on Route 9 in Lake George.
The collection includes items from attractions in Warren County and other areas, including two swan’s heads from the boat ride at Storytown U.S.A., being auctioned separately.
Those who miss out on big-ticket items can bid on dozens of Magic Forest sweatshirts, T-shirts and boxes of souvenirs.
“There’s a little bit of memory here for everyone,” said Randy Passonno of Collar City Auctions, who is conducting the auction for Gillette.
Teri Podnorszki Rogers, executive director of the Warren County Historical Society, laughed as she recalled one of her memories.
“When I was 5 years old in 1964, I won the twist contest at Santa’s Village at Magic Forest,” she said in a telephone interview about the ongoing auction.
Rodgers said it is great that collectors will have an opportunity to continue preserving artifacts that are equally important as memories in documenting the region’s history.
“As historians within the Lake George region, we value the history of our tourist and recreation venues,” she said. “This is what has drawn people to our region.”
Bidding, online only, is underway at collarcityauctionsonline.com and continues through 11 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Registered bidders can view the items in person at Magic Forest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28.
Some of the items were once used at Magic Forest, and others are items that Gillette collected from other theme parks and attractions.
“It’s from his lifetime of collecting,” Passonno said.
Magic Forest items include a motorized bear measuring 34 inches tall and 51 inches long, and numerous park signs, including one that advertises $19.99 admission for those “2 Thru 92.”
Other Magic Forest items, such as fencing and park benches, are in the auction.
Arthur Gillette, father of Jack, opened the park as Christmas City USA in 1963, The Post-Star reported on July 13, 1963.
He later changed the name to Magic Forest.
The elder Gillette, of Pittsfield, Mass., also operated Carson City USA in the Catskills, from which there are some collectibles in the auction.
Jack Gillette sold Magic Forest in 2018 to developer Ruben Ellsworth, who renamed it Lake George Expedition Park, encompassing Magic Forest and the new Dino Roar Valley dinosaur theme park.
The auction includes a number of exhibit items and signs from Time Town, a short-lived space-themed attraction in Bolton in the 1980s, and a few collectible items from Storytown in Queensbury, Gaslight Village in Lake George, Animal Land (the former zoo that was located across Route 9 from Great Escape), the former Catskill Game Farm, and from Hoffman’s Playland in Latham.
There are a number of collectibles from the Danbury Fair historic fairgrounds in Connecticut, which closed in 1981.
Unusual items not directly connected to the theme park industry include a 6-foot-tall Roman Catholic church confessional booth and a device labeled as “believed to be vintage engine tester on metal cart.”