Membership drive begins for state Sheriffs' Institute

BALLSTON SPA — In the next 10 days, the New York State Sheriffs' Institute will begin its annual Honorary Membership Drive in Saratoga County.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo made the announcement on Thursday in a news release.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is a unit of county government, but according to a news release many concerns of law enforcement agencies are addressed better on a statewide level.

The state Sheriffs' Institute provides centralized training programs and services for sheriff's offices throughout the state where the programs are unavailable or impractical at the county level.

The institute's flagship program is the Sheriffs' Summer Camp for economically challenged children, which is in its 47th year. The program is located on Keuka Lake in central New York, and 840 kids attend from all across the state each summer.

The cost of the stay and transportation is completely covered by Sheriffs' Institute, allowing children who wouldn't typically have the opportunity to attend summer camp to do so.

"With many sheriff's deputies from across the state working as counselors side-by-side with the kids, the camp acts as a bridge between today's youth and law enforcement to foster positive relationships and help build mutual trust," Zurlo said.

He said that by becoming a member, people are helping the institute make communities stronger.

Financial support for many of the institute's programs come from honorary membership dues, according to a news release. Invitees are chosen at random.

Anyone interested in supporting the efforts of the institute by becoming a member should contact Zurlo if an invitation is not received. They can also visit sheriffsinstitute.org to download an application.

The institute is registered with the New York State Attorney General's Charities Bureau. All donations made are tax deductible.

The state Sheriffs' Institute is a nonprofit that was established in 1979.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0