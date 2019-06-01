ATF Summer Season Schedule

June 14-22

"Calling All Kates," by Jeremy Schonfeld & Emily Goodson

This romantic comedy musical is based on the true story about a young man (Marc) who plans a honeymoon around the world only to have his fiancé break up with him, leaving him with non-transferable and non-refundable plane tickets. Marc does a social media search to find someone with the exact same name as his ex to travel the globe with him.

July 5-13

"The Enlightenment of Percival von Schmootz," by the celebrated comedic songwriting duo, Michael Kooman & Chris Dimond. Directed by Scott Weinstein ("Knights of the Sales Office,") this Monty Python-esque musical follows a ridiculously optimistic young man fed up with a world filled with plagues, pestilence and poor personal hygiene as he sets out on a quest to end the Dark Ages.

June 23-27

"Sequence," by Canadian playwright Arun Lakra and directed by Marshall Pailet ("Loch Ness" and "Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat.") An edge-of-your-seat science thriller follows Time Magazine’s “Luckiest Man Alive” who has successfully bet double or nothing on the Super Bowl coin toss for 20 consecutive years. He’s getting ready to risk $800 million on the 21st when a young woman claims to have figured out his mathematical secret.

August 3-9

"Beau," by Douglas Lyons & Ethan D. Pakchar. Eight actor-musicians tell the story of Ace Baker, who spends the first decade of his life fatherless. At 12 years old, a phone call reveals that his grandfather, Beau, has been alive all his life … and his mother knew. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life and puts a guitar in his hand. Beau is presented by special arrangement with R.K. Greene, The StoryLine Project, LLC.

Special Events:

Adirondack Theatre Festival brings back the PB&J Café: A Dinner Theatre for Kids. This year’s production is the classic adventure, "Alice in Wonderland" by Lewis Carroll and adapted by Kathryn Schultz Miller, performing June 25-28 & July 16-20.

Additional special events for the 2019 Season feature "ATF’s Greatest Hits,"a collection of fan-favorite songs from ATF musicals over the past 25 years, July 7-8.

A concert reading of a new musical, "Start Again," from the writer of ATF’s best-selling show, "Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat,"July 19-20. And an utterly unique blend of comedy, magic, and contortion with Jonathan Burns: Flexible Comedy, June 28 & 29.