GLENS FALLS — He always thought it would be Mark and Kate; Kate and Mark, the perfect couple, living the perfect life, destined to have perfect children in a perfect picket-fence world.
But when Kate, his fiancée, dumps him just before their wedding, Mark’s mirage of tomorrow dissipates, leaving him in what he calls a “dark place” and holding two non-transferable, non-refundable round-the-world airline tickets meant for the honeymoon.
And much like the Stephen Stills song, “Love the one you’re with,” jilted Mark searches for another Kate McBride to use the pre-named ticket of his ex who he still loves.
And so begins his sweetly zany journey with a quirky and easily excitable Kate, who said she was born about 26 years ago in a Ponderosa Steak House bathroom.
It is the journey of two disparate travelers, bound only by the name “Kate,” in the Adirondack Theatre Festival-created play, “Calling All Kates,” currently in rehearsal at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.
“Oh you must be Mark,” shrieks Kate, played by Zoe Jensen, after detailing a harrowing hot sauce story that is still spinning her off-balance as she boards a plane for the first time.
“It’s me Kate, the Kate, your Kate, vacation Kate,” she said, thrusting her outstretched hand toward Mark. “You are No. 3 in my notebook of people I want to hug someday.”
“Oh, No. 3,” said Mark, played by Josh Israel, revealing his unease with the situation when he tells Kate she’s sitting in the wrong seat.
“That’s my seat,” he said.
Kicking off the summer with a June 14 opening, this romantic comedy musical, rooted in a true story, headlines this summer’s Adirondack Theatre Festival’s 25th anniversary season.
“We created our own airline for the show,” said Producing Artistic Director Chad Rabinovitz, who co-created and is directing the musical. “It is our intention to start here (with ‘Calling All Kates’) and move across the globe. We are creating something highly producible that other theaters can use.”
Years in the making
A few years back, Rabinovitz read the story of Jordan Axani, a 28-year-old Toronto man who took to Reddit, a social media platform, after his fiancée broke up with him before they could take a planned round-the-world adventure.
“Reddit, I need your help. You see, in March I booked a fairly wicked trip around the world for my ex and me,” Axani wrote. “While our relationship came to a close, I am still planning to go on the trip and she is not (naturally). And because I hate the idea of a ticket around the world going to waste, I am looking for a Canadian named Elizabeth Gallagher who could use the ticket.”
Axani’s no strings offer went viral and after finding 18 Canadian Elizabeth Gallagher’s, he selected a woman from Nova Scotia for the purely platonic trip that they completed over two months in 2015.
“I read about the story and thought, ‘that would be a great musical,’” said Rabinovitz. “Each year I write a grant to hopefully commission a writer. And after being awarded a NYSCA (New York State Council on the Arts) grant a few years ago, I commissioned playwright Emily Goodson and composer and lyricist Jeremy Schonfeld to write the show.”
And like most shows, “Calling All Kates,” has been following a long creative route to get to this summer’s more complete work.
“This has taken years to get to this,” Rabinovitz said. “So much goes into it. The cool thing is, if something is not working, we can change it. Now we are at the point of,’what if we tweaked this or that.’”
And during Wednesday’s rehearsal, Rabinovitz directed Jensen and Israel, who played the lead in last summer’s sold-out “Front Page Flo,” through lines, expressions, tone, emotions and physicality.
“You’re expecting your new best friend, push that as far as you can,” Rabinovitz said to Jensen.
Then turning to Israel, he directs him to exaggerate his sadness.
As the morning rehearsal continues, Kate’s joie de vivre easily hooks her audience; her laughter and giggles, contagious, even getting laughs from on-set crew. And even though Mark is the suffering jilted lover, his warmth and heart peek through his well-defended posturing, leaving some wondering if the two will end up together.
Playing to audiences in the early developmental stages in Bloomington, Indiana, “Calling All Kates” came to ATF last summer for a staged musical reading and it has since been changed, tweaked, rewritten, and tweaked some more.
And it is from the early audience feedback that the show has emerged. The script and the number of characters actually changed based on local audience feedback from last season’s reading of the show in Glens Falls.
“With ‘Calling all Kates,’ we did a developmental reading last year. It was our most popular reading,” Rabinivitz said, adding that it sold out and they had to add more performance dates. “We added three characters to the show based on the audience feedback from last year. It was significant feedback to develop new songs. They (the audience) are really part of something original.”
Logos, flight attendants and the ATF Airline
As part of this first show, Rabinovitz said they created the ATF Airline, complete with a set representing the inside of the ATF plane and originally designed flight attendant wear.
“We wanted to keep it chic and vintage-looking,” said costume designer Jolene Richardson on Wednesday during rehearsal. Richardson recently wrapped-up shows in Orlando and is here for the summer.
“They are blue and orange,” she said about the ATF flight attendant uniform colors. “The world they (Mark and Kate) live in, there are lots of reds and yellows.”
The set build team came into town last week to create Chicago designer Shane Cinal’s set in the lower level of the Charles R. Wood Theater. And right now it look like they are ahead of schedule even with daily changes being made since rehearsal began on Monday.
According to stage manager Lindsay Kipnis, they have to make changes like extending a ramp or removing a staircase as rehearsals reveal what needs tweaking.
Before rehearsals began on Monday morning, Kipnis and the assistant stage managers used colored tape to replicate the set on the floor of an upstairs rehearsal space in the Wood Theater.
“It took about two-and-a-half hours,” she said about the taping. “It wasn’t too bad because everything is angular.”
In talking about the show, Richardson admitted it mirrored her own life with the big break-up.
“I think it is so cute and so much fun and there are so many layers to the characters,” she says. “It is about love and trust.”
The new season runs June 14 through Aug. 9 at the Charles R. Wood Theater, featuring four main stage shows and four special events.
“We’re the Netflix Originals of theater,” Rabinovitz said. “It’s a challenge finding the best new plays and musicals in the world … We are making the roller coaster ride better with more turns, more dips. These are all big deal projects. This season as a whole is a thing to experience.”
