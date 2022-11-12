Mellon selected as Warren County EMS coordinator

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury resident Patrick Mellon has been selected to serve as Warren County’s new coordinator of emergency medical services.

Mellon began work this week, replacing Micki Guy, who left the part-time position in October. Mellon had served as one of Warren County’s Deputy EMS Coordinators since 2013, according to a news release.

Mellon, 48, said he was honored to have been chosen for the position, which involves assisting in administration of the system of EMS providers in Warren County, including at incident scenes, and coordination of mutual aid and other resources through local, state and federal channels.

Mellon has been an emergency medical technician since 1992, a paramedic since 1995 and works as a captain for Colonie Emergency Medical Services.

He previously volunteered for the Lake George Rescue Squad, and serves as volunteer first assistant chief for the Bay Ridge Fire Company. He previously served as chief in the Bay Ridge Fire Company as well and has been a volunteer firefighter since 1990.

Ann Marie Mason, Warren County’s director of emergency services, said Mellon will be an asset to the county.

“Pat has decades of experience as an EMT, paramedic, firefighter and in management of local and regional EMS organizations. We are gratified to have Pat coming on board to work with our great EMS agencies around Warren County to ensure they have the resources and assistance from Warren County that they need,” she said in a news release.