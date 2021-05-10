Meetings set for Jenkinsville water issue

In a routine step, DEC officials asked the board if the town would run the site characterization investigation, with DEC oversight. If the town does not do it, DEC will, and could ask the town to repay the cost of that work if the source turns out to be in the town landfill. But the work is expected to cost about as much if the town does it, DEC officials said.

The main advantage, they said, is that the town could control the schedule of tests and other work. That’s often preferred by private companies who are still using the land that is being investigated, but the town’s landfill is closed.

Strough has emphasized that three other landfills are next to and across a road from the town landfill. He has repeatedly asked DEC to investigate those landfills, and last month DEC took samples from groundwater at each site. Results are expected by the end of the month. DEC officials said they could run simultaneous site characterization investigations if the results at the other landfills warrant it.

The May 17 and June 7 meetings will be held in person and broadcast through Zoom. Those who are unable to attend the June 7 meeting could send the Town Board comments in writing by emailing them to johns@queensbury.net or mailing them to the Queensbury Town Hall, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury, N.Y. 12804.

