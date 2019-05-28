GLENS FALLS — The public is invited to a presentation Wednesday to hear about redevelopment opportunities in the Warren Street brownfield opportunity zone.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Abraham Wing School gymnasium.
The LA Group was hired last year to take a look at redevelopment potential along Warren Street from Pruyn’s Island all the way to the city line. The area encompasses as far north as Dix Avenue and south to Oakland Avenue and the Feeder Canal Trail.
Among the properties along that corridor that could be redeveloped are the former Native Textiles building at 211 Warren St., the former Glens Falls Armory building and concrete block houses along Fredella Avenue.
