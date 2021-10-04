Meeting set for Thursday on regional economic recovery plan

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake Champlain–Lake George Regional Planning Board is presenting its economic recovery plan at two virtual events on Thursday.

The Forward Together Economic Resiliency Plan for Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Warren and Washington counties will presented at 2 and 6 p.m.

Among the priority areas covered in the plan are the following: connecting people, child care access, housing access and stability, Main Street and community centers as economic engines, entrepreneurial ecosystem building, and career-building and training.

To review the plan and watch the meeting, visit the website at www.lclgrpb.org/forward-together-initiative/.

Public comments on the draft document are being accepted by email at info@lclgprb.org through Oct. 14.

Development of the plan was funded through the CARES Act. Planners from the Chazen Companies and Camoin Associates were hired to assist with the process.

