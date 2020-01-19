Meeting on South and Broad Street corridor set for Tuesday

GLENS FALLS — The findings and recommendations of a study looking at revitalizing the South and Broad street area will be presented on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the Village Green Apartments at 1 S. Delaware Ave.

The city has hired the LA Group to study redevelopment of the South Street/Broad Street corridor, which encompasses a swath of land on either side of Broad Street, extending as far west as the Queensbury town line and east to the Hudson River.

This is one of the city’s two state-designated Brownfield Opportunity Areas, which makes it available for certain grant funding.

