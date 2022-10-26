 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meeting for Warrensburg comprehensive plan set for Thursday

  • 0

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg residents are invited to a workshop on Thursday to provide input into the town’s update of its comprehensive plan.

The meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the town firehouse at 18 Elm St.

The plan is a policy document that identifies community priorities and helps the town chart a course for the future, according to a flier for the event. The plan will detail the community’s goals.

Representatives from LaBella Associates and members of the town’s Comprehensive Plan Committee will conduct the workshop to solicit public input to identify needs and opportunities and to develop a common vision for Warrensburg’s future.

Food from Oscar’s will be served.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Diner owner asks police to investigate phony political mailing

Diner owner asks police to investigate phony political mailing

Glens Falls diner owner Jerry DiManno said he has asked the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Glens Falls Police Department to investigate a fraudulent political letter claiming that he is urging people to vote against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the Nov. 8 election.

Crash sends first responder to hospital

Crash sends first responder to hospital

A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Oz focuses on Fetterman's policies, not health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News