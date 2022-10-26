Meeting for Warrensburg comprehensive plan set for Thursday

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg residents are invited to a workshop on Thursday to provide input into the town’s update of its comprehensive plan.

The meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the town firehouse at 18 Elm St.

The plan is a policy document that identifies community priorities and helps the town chart a course for the future, according to a flier for the event. The plan will detail the community’s goals.

Representatives from LaBella Associates and members of the town’s Comprehensive Plan Committee will conduct the workshop to solicit public input to identify needs and opportunities and to develop a common vision for Warrensburg’s future.

Food from Oscar’s will be served.