Meet Officer Norton: Glens Falls' new community liaison officer

“I didn’t feel threatened,” he said, before explaining the difference between a violent encounter where the suspect is trying to escape compared to one where a suspect is looking to inflict harm.

“When I have a situation, even when someone is violent, I can physically know the difference in someone that’s trying to hurt me or just trying to get away. There’s a big difference in those two things when it comes to physical confrontations,” Norton said.

Still, he acknowledged his outlook may have been altered had either experience gone differently.

Policing, Norton added, is a high-stress job and involves things that can have lasting effects on officers.

“What I want to bring to the table and what I would like for the community to see — and hopefully it will respond — when you’re looking at a police officer in a uniform, don’t look at the uniform, look at the person,” he said.

Still, police must be willing to change as well if community relations are going to improve, a conversation Norton said he plans to have with his fellow officers and police administration in the near future.