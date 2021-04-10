Meet Officer Norton: Glens Falls' new community liaison officer

GLENS FALLS — For much of his career, Officer John Norton has been the unofficial go-to for city residents whenever there was a question or concern about law enforcement.
A patrol officer with the Glens Falls Police Department for the past 28 years, Norton knows just about everyone in the small city he’s lived in for most of his life, and often goes out of his way to start a conversation with anyone he doesn’t.
“I’m different than most officers,” he said. “I’m more approachable.”
After spending years as the unofficial community liaison between the department and city residents, Norton, who serves as the school resource officer for Glens Falls City Schools, was formally appointed to the position last month. He has been busy developing plans to further his outreach since.
He’s hoping to begin contacting different organizations, including nonprofits, religious groups and civic organizations, as early as next month to set up introductory meetings, where he plans to give a brief overview of the department and listen to any concerns.
“I am going to be busy,” Norton said. “Some of this isn’t going to be during my work day, it is going to be after hours."
The community liaison position was created as part of the city’s state-mandated police reform plan, which focuses heavily on increasing transparency within the department and improving community relationships.
Norton, who wasn’t involved with the city’s police reform efforts (he was recovering from a rotator cuff injury when the process began last October), said he has been familiarizing himself with the 10-page plan since it was released earlier this year.
He’s particularly focused on increasing diversity within the department — another goal laid out in the reform plan — and believes the city should bolster its efforts attract new, diverse residents.
“Why not bring this diversity as a whole to Glens Falls and not just keep it to police officers? I think we’re selling ourselves short if we don’t,” Norton said.
He added that he would like to see a person of color who grew up in the city join the police force in the near future. The department is made up of primarily white officers.
A Marine Corps veteran, Norton grew up in a military family, and spent his early years moving around. His parents were both born and raised in Glens Falls, and moved back to the city when he was in third grade, shortly after his father retired from the Air Force.
A month after graduating Glens Falls High School, Norton enlisted in the military and was honorably discharged four years later. In 1991, he took a job with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and transferred to the Glens Falls Police Department after two years.
Norton attributes his laid back demeanor to several experiences he had as a young police officer, including one where he was nervous about pulling over a businessman he caught speeding in a BMW.
Norton said he was nervous about approaching the man, who he feared would talk down to him, and decided to approach the situation in a more casual fashion.
“I was trying to figure out how I was going to approach his guy, and I decided to just be me,” Norton said.
The man, Norton said, ended up being very polite and the encounter ended without incident. He's used the same approach ever since.
During his time with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Norton locked eyes with an armed robber, who he said appeared nervous as he exited the former Price Chopper on Broad Street brandishing a firearm.
The man holstered his weapon and ran off, Norton said.
The suspect was eventually apprehended, but Norton said he was criticized by other officers at the scene for not opening fire.
“I didn’t feel threatened,” he said, before explaining the difference between a violent encounter where the suspect is trying to escape compared to one where a suspect is looking to inflict harm.
“When I have a situation, even when someone is violent, I can physically know the difference in someone that’s trying to hurt me or just trying to get away. There’s a big difference in those two things when it comes to physical confrontations,” Norton said.
Still, he acknowledged his outlook may have been altered had either experience gone differently.
Policing, Norton added, is a high-stress job and involves things that can have lasting effects on officers.
“What I want to bring to the table and what I would like for the community to see — and hopefully it will respond — when you’re looking at a police officer in a uniform, don’t look at the uniform, look at the person,” he said.
Still, police must be willing to change as well if community relations are going to improve, a conversation Norton said he plans to have with his fellow officers and police administration in the near future.
Norton said there's going to be a "learning curve" in his new role, but added he's looking forward to getting started and having conversations on just about anything.
“I will listen to anything. Sometimes people just want someone to talk to,” he said. “My biggest fear is not being able to help everyone.”
