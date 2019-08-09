ARGYLE — This fall, Argyle voters will get to decide whether the Washington County town stays "dry."
“We did secure enough signatures to have it on the ballot to vote in November in the general election,” said Jason Lloyd, organizer of the petition effort.
Several months ago, the Repeal Argyle Prohibition Committee, a grassroots group of concerned citizens, set out to get the needed 353 Argyle registered voter signatures, and this week Lloyd said they reached its goal.
The committee circulated the petitions, calling for a “Wet Town Now.” And in May, Lloyd said it was the committee’s goal to get the signatures in by the end of the summer.
Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke explained that Argyle’s dry status — a local law prohibits sale of alcohol — goes back to 1933, when Prohibition was repealed and local towns had to decide whether or not to remain dry.
And since that time, Argyle voters decided in multiple elections — 1933, 1936, 1941, 1947, 1950, 1955, 1968, 1970, 1977, 1989, and in 2000 — to remain dry.
Despite previous failures, Lloyd believes this is a good time for change, opening the way for increased business for Argyle.
Still, because he is a public official, Henke said he cannot comment directly on the referendum.
"It is a public referendum and it is the will of the people," Henke said, adding that aside from the vote, he supports anything that brings business to the town.
Lloyd said because of Argyle's dry status, the town is missing out on new business and revenue, explaining that the change would allow businesses to apply for state Liquor Authority licenses.
As part of the referendum, Argyle voters would be asked to vote on four Liquor Authority-approved questions, including the following:
- Should a person be allowed to apply for a retail tavern license?
- Should a person be allowed to apply for a retail restaurant alcohol license?
- Should a person be allowed to apply for a retail store license (liquor or wine store)?
- Should a person be allowed to apply for a retail off-premise sale license (grocery, convenience, drug stores)?
For more information, contact RepealArgyleProhibition@gmail.com.
