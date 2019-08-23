{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Mean Max is recalling some of its beer because the cans may explode.

Some beer, in batches 18130 through 19106, was over-carbonated, the company said in a voluntary recall notice.

“If those cans are allowed to overheat, we have received reports of cans exploding,” the company said. “Please know that we take our products and your safety seriously and have addressed this in our production line.”

Beer cans in the affected batches should be handled with “extreme caution,” the company warned, asking people to use safety glasses and gloves to box or bag the cans. They can be returned to wherever they were purchased, or brought to the brewery at 193 Glen St., Glens Falls.

If a can has already ruptured, owners should take a photo and email it to Lostbeer@meanmaxbrew.com.

The company will replace the beer or compensate those who return beer subject to the recall.

