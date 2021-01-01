McNulty sworn in as Queensbury Town Board member

QUEENSBURY — On Friday, for the third time in one year, officials swore in a Queensbury Town Board Ward 4 representative.
Republican Tim McNulty, who won the election in November, was sworn in for a one-year term. He must win re-election in November to have a full, two-year term.
But he told the board that he is hitting the ground running.
He read through every resolution before the Jan. 1 organizational meeting, met with department heads and Supervisor John Strough, and is focusing on resolving a mess left by last year’s tornado. The tornado downed many trees along the walking trails at the Hudson Pointe Nature Preserve. They’re still laying on the ground.
“They’re not going to go away on their own,” McNulty said after the meeting. “It was like a bunch of bowling pins knocked down.”
The site has limited access and tree damage extends to land owned by several different groups. McNulty envisions collaborating with all of the landowners on one effort to remove all the downed trees.
“I’d like to work out a way to get them all out,” he said. “I’m going to take that on.”
He was also pleased Friday to vote for a $5,000 stipend for the town employee who will enforce short-term rental rules.
“It’s a step toward trying to work things out amicably” between neighbors, renters and landlords, he said. “The new stipend is kind of enhanced code compliance.”
The town is also moving forward with a jobs listing for a part-time coordinator for the three emergency medical squads. McNulty supported that, saying it could help support and preserve those squads.
“There’s still volunteers. It’s their organization,” he said.
He is the first Republican to hold the Ward 4 seat in recent years.
Democrat Jennifer Switzer won the seat and then won reelection in 2019.
She resigned in March 2020, citing scheduling conflicts with her new job, which she had taken before the November 2019 election. Then, in June, the Town Board appointed Democrat Amanda Magee, who ran for election in November but lost to McNulty.
