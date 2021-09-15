 Skip to main content
McManus named program director of Adirondack Employee Assistance Program
McManus named program director of Adirondack Employee Assistance Program

EAP

Richard Demers, retiring executive director of the Adirondack Employee Assistance Program, stands with EAP board President Tracey Riley, center, and Susan McManus, the newly named EAP program director. 

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — Susan McManus, a licensed clinical social worker with expertise in mental health, substance use disorders and case management, has been named program director of the Employee Assistance Program of Warren, Washington, and Saratoga Counties Inc. (Adirondack EAP).

McManus assumes the role from Richard Demers, who is retiring after 36 years as executive director.

During that time, Demers and his staff established EAP as a community resource for providing free and confidential counseling and referral services for employees facing challenges that impinge on their work performance or personal well-being.

“For 30-plus years, Rick has exemplified what an EAP should be, providing wonderful services for employees to work through whatever issues may be affecting their work, and also providing training for supervisors and employees on a wide variety of issues,” said Tracey Riley, vice president of human resources at Finch Paper in Glens Falls and president of EAP’s board of directors, in a news release. “Susan is extremely well-regarded in the counseling and mental health arenas, and her reputation is really top-notch. We’re excited to have someone so ingrained in our community step into Rick’s shoes.”

“Rick’s legacy is tremendous,” said McManus, who has lived and worked in this area for 26 years. “EAP is here to help people be well-balanced in every aspect of their lives so they can have financial, emotional and physical health, which in turn helps our employers be stronger. I am eager to continue EAP’s vision of community wellness at this really important time.”

Since its founding in 1982, EAP has assisted more than 25,000 area employees and their families with a wide variety of work and personal issues including stress, financial concerns, drug and alcohol misuse, parenting concerns and workplace conflicts. Its services are completely confidential to the full extent allowed by law, and the employer does not know when an employee has reached out to EAP.

More than 60 area employers belong to EAP including Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Finch Paper.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 98 percent of EAP’s counseling services were in-person at its Glens Falls and other local offices before it turned to providing services via video and phone during the pandemic. In July, EAP began reopening its Glens Falls offices to in-person services.

McManus joined EAP in April as Demers transitioned to retirement.

Adirondack EAP's main office is at 559 Glen St., Glens Falls, with affiliated offices in Plattsburgh, Saratoga Springs, Albany, Clifton Park and other locations. 

