McManus named program director of Adirondack Employee Assistance Program

GLENS FALLS — Susan McManus, a licensed clinical social worker with expertise in mental health, substance use disorders and case management, has been named program director of the Employee Assistance Program of Warren, Washington, and Saratoga Counties Inc. (Adirondack EAP).

McManus assumes the role from Richard Demers, who is retiring after 36 years as executive director.

During that time, Demers and his staff established EAP as a community resource for providing free and confidential counseling and referral services for employees facing challenges that impinge on their work performance or personal well-being.

“For 30-plus years, Rick has exemplified what an EAP should be, providing wonderful services for employees to work through whatever issues may be affecting their work, and also providing training for supervisors and employees on a wide variety of issues,” said Tracey Riley, vice president of human resources at Finch Paper in Glens Falls and president of EAP’s board of directors, in a news release. “Susan is extremely well-regarded in the counseling and mental health arenas, and her reputation is really top-notch. We’re excited to have someone so ingrained in our community step into Rick’s shoes.”

