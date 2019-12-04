{{featured_button_text}}
Under new ownership

Seen here is the Clinton Inn on Route 9N in Lake George, which has been purchased by a corporation that lists its address as that of the Glen Sanders Mansion in Scotia. That property is owned by Mazzone Hospitality.  

LAKE GEORGE — The owner of Glen Sanders Mansion has purchased the Clinton Inn in Lake George for $3.22 million.

The two parcels at 3250 Lakeshore Drive were acquired by Lakeshore Beach Properties and Stonegate Resort LLC on Nov. 25, according to Warren County deed records.

Both corporations list an address of 1 Glen Ave. in Scotia (Schenectady County,) which is where Glen Sanders Mansion is located. Hospitality businessman Angelo Mazzone has owned the hotel, banquet facility and restaurant since 1988.

Mazzone recently completed a $1.5 million renovation of the lobby, hotel rooms and suites at Glen Sanders. His catering business includes the Courtyard by Marriott Lake George, Key Hall at Proctors in Schenectady, Albany Capital Center, Hall of Springs in Saratoga Springs and 90 State Street in Albany.

The Clinton Inn property has cottages, standard or deluxe cabins and an Adirondack Tudor-style house, according to its website. There is also a large heated pool, private sandy beach, swim float and an array of activities including tennis, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton and a children’s playground.

Mazzone did not return a message seeking comment.

