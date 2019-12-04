LAKE GEORGE — The owner of Glen Sanders Mansion has purchased the Clinton Inn in Lake George for $3.22 million.
The two parcels at 3250 Lakeshore Drive were acquired by Lakeshore Beach Properties and Stonegate Resort LLC on Nov. 25, according to Warren County deed records.
Both corporations list an address of 1 Glen Ave. in Scotia (Schenectady County,) which is where Glen Sanders Mansion is located. Hospitality businessman Angelo Mazzone has owned the hotel, banquet facility and restaurant since 1988.
You have free articles remaining.
Mazzone recently completed a $1.5 million renovation of the lobby, hotel rooms and suites at Glen Sanders. His catering business includes the Courtyard by Marriott Lake George, Key Hall at Proctors in Schenectady, Albany Capital Center, Hall of Springs in Saratoga Springs and 90 State Street in Albany.
The Clinton Inn property has cottages, standard or deluxe cabins and an Adirondack Tudor-style house, according to its website. There is also a large heated pool, private sandy beach, swim float and an array of activities including tennis, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton and a children’s playground.
Mazzone did not return a message seeking comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
And in other news about Mazzone Hospitality, reported just yesterday:
"Clifton Park-based Mazzone Hospitality, the area’s largest caterer and formerly its biggest restaurant group, has agreed to pay up to $4 million to settle a lawsuit by servers claiming Mazzone wrongly withheld from their pay tips that were based on wine sales, gratuities that were labeled on banquet contracts as catering or service fees, and charges for staff meals, among other allegations. The company denies any wrongdoing, according to the proposed settlement, which has yet to be approved by a judge, but chose to pay to bring the 3-year-old suit to a close." (TU)
Just another example in the news of a local business engaging in questionable labor practices — practices that resulted in a multi-million dollar lawsuit settlement in favor of employees. Just the cost of doing business....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.