Mayor: Shepard Park Beach has 'impeccable' safety record

LAKE GEORGE — A village official on Monday defended the safety record of Shepard Park Beach following a drowning that occurred just north of the beach over the weekend.
A 19-year-old New Jersey man was found unresponsive in the water at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday near a series of private docks owned by the town and village where Lower Amherst Street meets the Lake George Walk, not far from the Boardwalk Restaurant.
He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and later died.
On Monday, village Mayor Robert Blais stressed that the victim, Sebastian Grau, was found outside the beach's designated swimming area. The beach, he said, has had an "impeccable" safety record, with only one drowning incident during his 50 years as mayor and that was 10 years ago.
"He was clearly outside of the buoys," Blais said.
On Saturday, town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said a preliminary investigation into the incident found that Grau was diving off the docks shortly before the call came in.
The incident is still under investigation, according to a Sunday night news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office, which did not return a call seeking additional information on Monday.
Blais said the town pays $32,000 a year to staff 10 lifeguards at the beach as part of a shared expenses agreement between the municipalities.
A total of six lifeguards patrol the beach each day, rotating out every half hour to comply with state regulations, according to Blais.
On Monday, two lifeguards were in guard chairs watching over the mostly empty beach that sits where Shepard Park meets the lake just off Canada Street. A third was spotted near the shoreline.
A series of trees along the beach obscure the view of the docks, which were blocked by "No Trespassing" signs hanging on a chain. Blais said the signs have been there for years.
Shepard Beach, which only just opened for the season, is currently operating at half capacity as per state guidelines put in place to prevent the virus' spread. Visitors are required to sit at least 10 feet apart.
The beach's entire south end is currently blocked off to visitors by a chain link fence anchored by sandbags.
The village paid $6,000 to surround the entirety of the beach with fencing to prevent people from walking outside of a designated entrance located at the beach's handicapped-access ramp.
A separate exit is located a few yards away toward the north.
Both the entrance and exit have gates that can be closed once the beach reaches its capacity.
The gates, Blais said, should help prevent swimmers from using the beach outside of designated hours — a problem officials in the village have received a number of complaints about over the years.
"If the gates are closed, they can't get on the beach," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
