Mayor: Shepard Park Beach has 'impeccable' safety record

A total of six lifeguards patrol the beach each day, rotating out every half hour to comply with state regulations, according to Blais.

"He was clearly outside of the buoys," he said.

On Monday, two lifeguards were in guard chairs watching over the mostly empty beach that sits where Shepard Park meets the lake just off Canada Street. A third was spotted near the shoreline.

A series of trees along the beach obscure the view of the docks, which were blocked by "No Trespassing" signs hanging on a chain. Blais said the signs have been there for years.

Shepard Beach, which only just opened for the season, is currently operating at half capacity as per state guidelines put in place to prevent the virus' spread. Visitors are required to sit at least 10 feet apart.

The beach's entire south end is currently blocked off to visitors by a chain link fence anchored by sandbags.

The village paid $6,000 to surround the entirety of the beach with fencing to prevent people from walking outside of a designated entrance located at the beach's handicapped-access ramp.

A separate exit is located a few yards away toward the north.