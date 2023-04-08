LAKE GEORGE — The new mayor of the village of Lake George has big shoes to fill, but Ray Perry was off to a busy start with big visions for the future, as his first week as the nation’s longest serving mayor’s successor drew to a close.

On Friday, Perry spoke to a Post-Star reporter over the phone.

“I’m happy to be here. I’m rolling up my sleeves to get to work. It’s been a good first week and I’m hoping they all go that way,” he laughed. “I got a new chair for the office and I haven’t sat in it much.”

He began his new position on April 1, after serving on the Lake George Village Board of Trustees since 2007 and shadowing his predecessor for the last year to learn the ropes first hand.

“I’m interested in continuing good governance and just carrying us the rest of the way over the goal line to a year-round community,” he said. “We’ve got some really good ideas and some really brilliant minds working on several different projects to get us there.”

The new mayor said he has been “wanting to build off of the Ice Castles” to help bolster the offerings in the village during the snowy season.

“I know we’re going to rely on them (Ice Castles) and I’m pretty sure they’ll be coming back; but if they don’t, we have a committee already working on other events. I want to create a park-to-park walkway from Wood Park to Shepard Park, a lighted walkway,” Perry shared with The Post-Star.

He suggested calling it “The Lake George Winter Stroll,”, with vendors, hot chocolate, local restaurants.

“We want it to be a destination that people come to and just experience all that we have to offer. We are a year-round destination, I just want to bolster that with some other events.”

He would also like to create a video that tells the Lake George story and project it on possibly the courthouse or maybe the wall of The Fort William Henry.

Perry also shared that modernization would be a focus.

“The former administration was more traditional,” he said. “We’ve got two new young trustees with some great ideas of their own as well.”

Blais still involved

At a special Village Board meeting on Thursday, the board members discussed and eventually voted on a resolution to appoint Blais as the events planner, a new position he proposed.

New board member Jose Filomeno, who is owner of the Lake George Beach Club, said during the meeting “it’s not the mayor’s job to throw parties.” He did agree that no person is better suited for the role than the former mayor, but also supported the implementation of an oversight committee that could eventually take the place of the events planner.

The proposed committee would include at least two board members.

“I think oversight would be good and part of that oversight is one, pretty obviously, it’s not a mayor job for life and then you create a job, it’s a real job. In this job, Mr. Bob Blais found these things and there is an oversight of the conduct and the events planned,” Filomeno said. “Secondly, I like the line (of the resolution) that says a temporary position for 2023.”

Filomeno’s main concerns centered around a contingency plan for Blais’ exit from the new position, which he has expressed he only intends to hold a year or two.

“I know that 2024 begins today, as far as planning, and what the former mayor has in his brain, 52 years, his information, his rolodex of these events has value to us and I see that same value in this position,” he continued on at the meeting. “But as any good business should, I think we need to look down the pipeline.”

He likened the summer season to a battle and said he feared going into it without “General” Blais.

“if we don’t start putting in a safeguard now, we’re going to have this same conversation next year. I think it would be good for us to start planting that seed now looking for a successor. God forbid he isn’t able to do the job in 2024,” Filomeno said.

Fellow new board member Alyson Miller said she agreed with Filomeno, but wondered how finding a successor would work. Her main concern however, was the pay listed for the new position.

“I ran some numbers because in my mind, Bob previously made $40,000 as the mayor working 35 hours a week. That works out to be $21.97 an hour. A part-time special events director at $35,000 works out to be $33.65 an hour — almost a 52% raise,” she shared with the board. “I agree with Jose as far as someone for succession, but I’m wondering if that being true, we could do that by bringing someone in to share the salary in some way.”

The position would be funded by $15,000 from Warren County, $15,000 from us and $5,000 from the town.

Miller also mentioned she would like the events director to create a report of the money made or spent and number of people each event brings in.

“I would like this special events director to be able to prepare a report that says this is how much the event cost, this is how much it made, park meter numbers and things of that nature, so that it’s laid out and transparent. Then residents can look and see this event really helps my taxes or this money is going towards improving this street,” Miller said.

Perry said on Friday that he agrees with Jose’s point.

“The events for this season are already planned. They’re already booked. They just haven’t happened yet, so having that knowledge beforehand about an event say in September — a new person won’t have that,” Perry said.

He said he does think it’s very important to have someone shadow Blais and learn the ins and outs, but noted the position doesn’t compensate very well, so the person would need to be dedicated to the village.

The board did receive two other applications in addition to Blais for the position of events director, but he was a shoe-in since he proposed the job.

“I think he is more than deserving if he wants to stay on and make a positive impact on the village. The community owes that to him, I think,” Perry said.

The board voted to approve the resolution hiring Blais, but to revisit the option of hiring an assistant.