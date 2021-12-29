Mayor-elect Bill Collins, administration to be sworn in Saturday

GLENS FALLS — The public is invited to the swearing-in ceremony for Mayor-elect Bill Collins and the new administration during the first Common Council meeting of the year at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The ceremony, along with the council meeting, will take place in the Common Council chambers on the third floor of City Hall.

There will be a reception at Morgan & Co. following the ceremony.

“The ceremony is actually part of the first Common Council meeting of the year, and therefore must be and will be a public meeting,” Collins said in an email.

The city of Glens Falls also issued a statement about keeping people as safe as possible during the ceremony, and all other public meetings.

The statement says that Collins encourages everyone to consider getting vaccinated if they have not done so already, and to get a booster if eligible.

“The spread of COVID-19 in our community continues to concern us,” the statement read.

Vaccination is not required to attend this or any other public meeting held at City Hall, but wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth while at City Hall or other indoor public spaces is required.

“Masks are required regardless of vaccination status for all indoor public meetings in our city,” Collins said.

Collins recommends those who are not vaccinated or those who wish to watch from home to stream the ceremony live from the city’s YouTube channel.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

