Mayor Collins: Glens Falls walks with Ukraine

GLENS FALLS — Mayor Bill Collins announced that the city is in full support of the "We Walk for Ukraine" event taking place Sunday at 1 p.m.

He stated that he was shocked by the events overseas involving Russia and Ukraine. He said that he was sure others felt the same.

"The scenes of towns like Glens Falls being destroyed by the Russian invasion are heartbreaking," he said.

He thanked Meghan Gray, the chair of fundraising for Temple Beth El, for organizing the event. The walk is being co-organized by local synagogues Temple Beth El and Congregation Shaaray Teflia.

The walk will begin from Temple Beth El at 3 Marion Ave. at 1 p.m. Attendees will walk down Glen Street and then back up Bay Street to Congregation Shaaray Teflia.

Refreshments will be provided. Those who donate at the event will receive a Ukrainian flag. All proceeds from the event will go to Global Giving, a nonprofit organization that is supporting Ukrainian relief efforts.

"Just as the people of our Hometown USA came together during World War II to support the fight for freedom abroad, we must come together to support this new struggle now," Collins said.

Those looking for more information about the event should call Congregation Sharray Teflia at 518-792-4945 or Temple Beth El at 518-792-4364.

