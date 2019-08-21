Mayor Blais throws out first pitch at Red Sox game

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais took the mound at Fenway Park on Sunday before a crowd of 32,000, as the Red Sox played the Baltimore Orioles.
Blais was invited to throw out the first pitch by Phil Morse, who is a minority owner of the team and part-time resident of Lake George, to celebrate his stretch as the longest-tenured mayor in the state.
“My hand was shaking. My body was shaking,” Blais said.
Blais has been a lifelong Red Sox fan, having grown up in Holyoke, Massachusetts and attended Boston University.
“The best thing was the announcer said Lake George, New York nominated as one of the 10 best family destinations in the country,” he said. “I can’t believe how many people applauded and knew Lake George. People were yelling from all over the stadium.”
Even as Blais was leaving the stadium with fellow Village Board members and other people who had come on the trip, a family was yelling hello to him. It turned out to be a family from Bolton Landing he had never met before.
Blais said he was treated “like a million dollars” in Boston. They even let him paint home plate before the game.
“It was quite a thrill and a great day for it,” he said.
And the Red Sox came from being down 6-0 to score the next 13 runs and win the game.
Food truck competition
Blais is organizing a food truck competition for next spring in Lake George.
Food trucks have become very popular, he said. Brant Lake runs a successful one. Every Thursday, food trucks gather for a fair at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls.
Blais is eyeing a date in June — perhaps the week before the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival.
He believes food truck merchants would be interested in coming to Lake George to compete for a cash prize of $500 or so, along with bragging rights.
“Food truck people are going to see it and say, ‘Mayor, put me down,’” he said.
Front Porch Forum
TriCounty NY Transition is holding a screening Monday of a film about the creation of Front Porch Forum.
“The Story of Vermont’s Quiet Digital Revolution” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. at Crandall Public Library.
The film traces the evolution of Front Porch Forum, an online networking platform that lets neighbors communicate on different topics, including lost dogs, plumber recommendations, school events and other things. Front Porch is expanding to Warren and Washington counties.
A discussion will follow the film.
Winter work
Crews will be working through winter on building the new Lake George wastewater treatment plant.
Engineer Sean Doty of the Chazen Companies told the Village Board the contractor plans to work through winter to construct the new wastewater treatment plant.
Doty said he originally thought there would be a winter shutdown of the project, but the contractor believes work needs to continue to stay on schedule and get the plant running by August 2021.
“I think it is going to take all the days that they have,” he said.
The contractor will be working on the administration and headworks building, so inside work can be done over the winter, Doty said.
The project is remaining within its new $24 million price tag, he said.
In addition, Chazen Companies is helping the village apply for additional grants through the Consolidated Funding Application and the governor’s Regional Economic Development Council.
So far, the project has received $7.25 million in outside funding.
Projects finally progressing
Projects to add Wi-Fi hotspots and a mobile parking app in the village are progressing, and may be launched toward the tail end of the tourist season.
It has been taking longer than expected to complete a project to add Wi-Fi hot spots in Shepard Park and other locations.
Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington said hardware is due to arrive soon and he believes internet service will be up in a couple of weeks.
Adirondack Technical Solutions is installing some Wi-Fi locations.
Taking a little longer, Harrington said, is a project by Park Mobile to put in new parking meters that will allow people to download an app on their phones to pay for parking at the meter. Users will be able to add time to the meter without returning to the vehicle.
Trustee John Root said it would be good to have a nice soft opening to work out kinks in the system.
Outdoor classroom
Lake George Association plans to install concrete benches at the Lake George recreational area as part of its Outdoor Classroom program.
Lindsay Kenna told the Village Board the benches will provide places for about 30 children to sit when instructors are conducting lessons.
Beautification Awards
The village handed Beautification Awards — to Fred Austin of Montcalm Street , honored with the residential award; and Scotty’s Lakeside Resort and Quality Inn Lake George, with business awards.
Mayor Blais said the awards will be handed out during the last Fridays at the Lake Concert on Aug. 30.
‘Fit Fest’
The fifth annual Fit Fest is coming up on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in Glens Falls City Park.
The event will feature sample fitness classes, interactive demonstrations, healthy food for sale, contests, music, vendor booths with giveaways, samples, children’s activities and information about organizations and services, according to a news release.
There will also be a sports donation equipment drop.
Vendors and sponsors can learn more and sign up now at www.glensfallsfitfest.com.
People interested in volunteering for the event, can contact Tricia Rogers, committee chair, at trogers@adirondackchamber.org to express their interest.
FitFest is organized by the Glens Falls Collaborative, improved this year with help from the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce's Wellness Council, and the city of Glens Falls.
